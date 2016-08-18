* MSCI Asia-Pacific index rises 0.7 pct, Nikkei falls
* Fed minutes dent prospect of near-term U.S. rate hike
* Weaker dollar supports commodities like oil, copper
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 18 Asian shares are on track for
their biggest single-day rise in nearly two weeks while the
greenback retreated after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest meeting showed that the chances of a September rate hike
are looking pretty slim.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.7 percent, its biggest rise since Aug.
8, as investors took the Fed's hesitancy as a reason to increase
their positions after a 14 percent rise over the last two
months. Tech and telecom firms shone.
"Right now, observers think a September policy rate hike is
off the table," Richard Clarida, global strategic advisor at
bond giant PIMCO, wrote in a blog.
Hong Kong shares were the top gainer in Asia with a
1 percent rise, while a stronger yen, thanks to the Fed's
cautious outlook, pulled Japan's Nikkei back 0.9
percent.
The July meeting's minutes published on Wednesday showed
that Fed policymakers were generally upbeat about the U.S.
economic outlook and labour market. But they also said they
wanted to "leave their policy options open" as any slowdown in
hiring would argue against near-term monetary tightening.
Market participants interpreted the minutes as moderately
positive for risk-taking, with the Fed remaining divided on the
timing of the next hike. Futures contracts dipped slightly,
signalling a receding of bets on a U.S. rate increase.
"There is clearly strong disagreement within the Fed with
regards to the timing of further rate hikes," wrote Angus
Nicholson, market analyst at IG in Melbourne.
Bond markets greeted the rate Fed minutes with cautious
optimism with the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
poised to set a fresh one-year high.
The yield on 10-year Australian government debt
edged lower to 1.95 percent, about 100 basis points down from
end-2015.
Yields on Japanese debt sunk deeper into negative territory
after steady investor demand was seen at an auction of five-year
government bonds.
In currency markets, the dollar was down 0.2 percent at 100
03 yen, near a post-Brexit low of 99.55 hit on Tuesday.
The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.13060 with the
common currency on track to rise more than 1 percent this week.
The dollar index was flat, having lost about 0.7 percent so
far this week, during which it touched a 7-week low of 94.426 on
Tuesday.
The greenback felt the sting of lower U.S. Treasury yields,
which fell overnight after the release of the Fed minutes.
The weaker dollar was an additional help to commodities like
crude oil though oil prices dipped in early trading on the
prospect of record Saudi output.
International Brent crude oil futures were at $49.69
per barrel at 0050 GMT, down 0.3 percent from their last close.
Copper, which had slid on the dollar's rise earlier in the
week, trimmed some of its losses as the U.S. currency flagged.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
extended gains to be up 0.7 percent at $4,806 a tonne after
losing 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Eric Meijer)