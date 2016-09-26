* Downbeat day on Wall Street casts pall over markets
* US presidential debate could highlight domestic, global
risks
* Weaker opening seen for European bourses
* Crude oil futures retake some lost ground
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 26 Asian shares began the week under
a cloud on Monday after losses on Wall Street, and as investors'
attention turned from central banks to American politics ahead
of the first U.S. presidential debate.
Half of America's likely voters will rely on the
presidential debates to help them make their choice between
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov.
8 election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on
Monday.
The gloomy mood was likely to continue into the European
session, according to financial spreadbetters.
"A good performance from Mr. Trump could see market
volatility increase, particularly if investors think there is a
possibility that he could actually win," wrote Michael Hewson,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London, who expected
Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC 40 to all open lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended early losses and was down 0.8 percent
by afternoon, while Japan's Nikkei stock index ended
down 1.3 percent.
Wall Street logged weekly gains but ended with solid losses
on Friday. Still, the S&P 500 managed to record its best weekly
performance in more than two months after the U.S. Federal
Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday.
Monday evening's showdown between Trump and Clinton (0100
GMT in Asia on Tuesday) is the first of three debates. It could
set U.S. television audience records and will also be watched
around the globe.
"There won't likely be any outcome affecting the Japanese
market directly, but investors are watching how the currency
markets will move. Anything triggering fears for a strong yen
trend is negative to stocks," said Takuya Takahashi, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Clinton will press Trump to provide more specifics on his
policies, two top Clinton campaign aides said.
Asian investors in particular will be looking for more comments
from both candidates about their positions on free trade deals.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 100.86 yen, moving
back toward a one-month low of 100.100 touched last week.
"People are worried about the uncertainty about the
election, so for a while, the yen stay around its current level,
between 100 and 101 yen, that area," Harumi Taguchi, principal
economist at IHS Markit in Tokyo.
The euro inched up slightly to $1.1227.
Underpinning the greenback, Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren said on Friday that he believed U.S. short-term
interest rates should be raised now and warned a decline in the
jobless rate below its long-run sustainable level could derail
economic recovery.
Japanese government bonds were quiet, with the superlong
zone modestly weakening.
Investors will likely pay more attention than usual to JGBs
this week, after the Bank of Japan announced last week that it
is shifting its monetary policy framework to yield curve
control, with the aim of pushing down short- to medium-term
borrowing costs while allowing for a natural rise in super-long
yields.
Under yield curve control, the central bank will be able to
conduct JGB purchases in a more flexible, effective manner than
before, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told business leaders in
Osaka, western Japan on Monday.
He said the pace of the BOJ's government bond buying may
fluctuate under the new system, though there would be no policy
implication to such changes.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.9 percent to $44.87 a
barrel, after tumbling 4 percent on Friday on signs Saudi Arabia
and arch rival Iran were making little progress in achieving
preliminary agreement ahead of this week's meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
For the week, U.S. crude still managed to gain 3 percent.
Brent crude rose 1 percent to $46.34 a barrel, after
shedding 3.7 percent on Friday. For the week, it rose 0.3
percent.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)