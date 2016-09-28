* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.2 pct, Nikkei loses 1.4 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening a touch higher
* Dollar/yen inches up, euro wobbly on European banking woes
* Hopes dim for latest talks to reach oil output compromise
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 28 Asian stocks were lower on
Wednesday, with European banking sector concerns and lower crude
oil prices dulling investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open slightly firmer, with
Wall Street's gains overnight just barely offsetting negative
views on stocks.
Equities in Asia had gained on Tuesday from a perceived win
by Democrat Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate
over Republican Donald Trump, who is seen as creating greater
uncertainty for the U.S. and global economies.
But the relief gave way to angst about the European
financial sector, gripped by worries over the health of Deutsche
Bank, whose shares hit a record low overnight.
Oil, weighed down by waning hopes that a meeting of
producers would reduce oversupply, also soured sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent, erasing earlier modest
gains.
South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 percent and Shanghai
lost 0.3 percent. Australian stocks slipped 0.1
percent.
Japan's Nikkei underperformed and was last down 1.4
percent. Japanese stocks were dogged by threats of a robust yen,
which hurts exporters' earnings.
"By looking at the current dollar-yen levels, companies will
likely have no choice but to lower their dollar-yen assumptions
in their mid-year earnings releases," said Norihiro Fujito, a
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
Overnight, U.S. shares rose on broader support for equities
following the presidential debate and upbeat consumer confidence
data, though gains were capped by energy sector weakness.
Oil fell about 3 percent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and
Iran dashed expectations that the two major OPEC producers would
find a compromise at a meeting in Algiers to help ease a global
glut of crude.
U.S. crude had crawled up 0.3 percent to $44.79 a
barrel on Wednesday, the final day of the Sept. 26-28
International Energy Forum gathering.
With oil prices having dropped to less than half of their
2014 highs, the Algiers talks are OPEC's second attempt at an
output agreement after a failed round in Qatar in April.
"The market currently does not expect any agreement at this
meeting, so no agreement should have only limited negative
impact on the oil price," wrote Marshall Gittler, head of
investment research at FXPRIMUS.
"Expectations are now so low though that if by some miracle
they did come to even a half-hearted agreement, that would
probably send prices up sharply."
The dollar was up 0.2 percent to 100.635 yen but was
still in reach of a one-month low of 100.085 seen the previous
day.
It had popped up to 100.990 yen on Tuesday when Clinton was
seen to have emerged as the debate winner. But the rise faded
with the market reminded that Clinton also favours a weaker
dollar.
The euro was steady at $1.1211 after losing about 0.4
percent overnight on Europe's banking sector worries.
The near-term market focus was on comments European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi and Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen.
Draghi will face tough questions from German lawmakers on
Wednesday about the central bank's monetary policy, while Yellen
will deliver semi-annual testimony before the U.S. House
Financial Services Committee.
The Mexican peso, which jumped against the dollar following
Clinton's perceived debate win, held on to gains.
It was little changed at 19.39 pesos to the dollar,
having rallied on Tuesday from a record low of 19.92 hit on
worries that a Trump win would threaten Mexico's exports to the
United States.
The 10-year Treasury yield hovered near a three-week low of
1.546 percent touched overnight amid speculation
that Europe's banking woes could delay the Fed's next rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Eric Meijer)