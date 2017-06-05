* Oil jumps after some Arab nations sever ties with Qatar
* Sterling slides after London attacks as election looms
* Asia ex-Japan stocks slip; Nikkei recovers as yen weakens
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France
closed
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs
report
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, June 5 Oil jumped after Saudi Arabia,
Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar
on Monday while sterling slipped after the weekend attacks in
London that killed at least seven people and wounded 48, just
days before Britain's general national election.
The coordinated move by the Middle Eastern countries,
accusing the wealthy Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism,
dramatically escalates a simmering dispute over Qatar's support
for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world's oldest Islamist
movement.
Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest exporter of crude oil.
Abu Dhabi in the UAE is also a major oil exporter.
Qatar is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
and a major seller of condensate - a low-density liquid fuel and
refining product derived from natural gas.
Global benchmark Brent> advanced 1.1 percent to
$50.48 a barrel. U.S. oil also climbed 1 percent to
$48.17.
Dubai's stock index dropped 0.6 percent in early
trade.
Sterling fell as much as 0.3 percent before paring
the losses to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.2868 on Monday.
Attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on
Saturday and then stabbed revellers in nearby bars.
Police shot dead three male assailants in London's Borough
Market within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency
call, and have since detained several people.
But British stocks are unlikely to see much adverse
impact from the third terrorist attack in the country in as many
months, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting the
FTSE 100, which touched a record high on Friday, to open
slightly higher.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday's election would go
ahead as planned.
May is expected to resume campaigning on Monday. Polls now
show the election is much tighter than previously predicted. A
close election could throw Britain into political deadlock just
days before formal Brexit talks with the European Union are due
to begin on June 19.
"Today and tomorrow, I am guessing that sterling will move
in a range ahead of the UK election, as I think no one can
accurately forecast the outcome," said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"Brexit has taught us not to believe polls, and not to take
aggressive positions ahead of UK events."
France and Germany are closed for a holiday on Monday.
Germany's DAX touched an all-time high on Friday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
reversed earlier losses to climb 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei also added 0.1 percent as the yen
surrendered some of its gains.
Chinese shares fell 0.5 percent, with news of
service-sector activity rising in May at the fastest pace in
four months failing to lift sentiment.
Australian shares slid 0.8 percent and South Korea's
KOSPI was little changed.
Taiwan shares bucked the trend, hitting their
highest level since 2000 for a second straight session, and last
trading up 0.5 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major peers, was up 0.1 percent at 96.82 after
sinking on Friday to its lowest level since the U.S.
presidential election in November.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 in May, severely
undershooting the forecast of 185,000, suggesting the labour
market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling
to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
The number of jobs created in March and April was also
revised down.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 110.67 yen, after
losing 0.8 percent on Friday.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury bond yield recovered to 2.1695 on
Monday, having plunged from Thursday's close of 2.217 before the
jobs data was released.
"The reaction in the 10-year yield implies that the market
sees a third rate hike in 2017 as diminishing although still a
very real possibility," James Woods, global investment analyst
at Rivkin Securities in Sydney, wrote in a note.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.1264 on Monday,
holding on to most of Friday's 0.6 percent gain.
On Friday, all three major Wall Street indexes
hit all-time highs, with gains in technology and
industrial stocks more than offsetting the subdued jobs report.
Gold rose to a six-week high on Monday, driven by the
weaker dollar. It was last steady at $1,280.24 an ounce.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Lisa
Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Eric Meijer)