* Oil prices skid into bear market, Brent at 7-month trough
* Investors price in lower inflation, boost long-term bonds
* Asia shares stumble as energy stocks fall
* China stocks get limited lift from MSCI inclusion
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE
comments
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 21 A renewed slump in oil prices to
seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on Wednesday,
overshadowing a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI to add
mainland Chinese stocks to one of its popular benchmarks.
The slide in energy costs boosted bond prices and flattened
yield curves as investors priced in lower inflation for longer,
while safe-haven flows underpinned the U.S. dollar.
The spread between yields on U.S. five-year notes and
30-year bonds shrank to the smallest since 2007
as investors wagered the Federal Reserve might have to delay
further rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.8 percent, with Australia's
commodity-heavy market down 1.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei
eased 0.45 percent.
In Europe, futures for the Eurostoxx 50, DAX
and FTSE were all off 0.3 percent.
Oil had shed 2 percent on Tuesday as increased supply from
several key producers overshadowed high compliance by OPEC and
non-OPEC producers on a deal to cut global output.
The drop took U.S. crude down 20 percent from its recent
high and thus into official bear territory, a red flag to
investors who follow technical trends.
On Wednesday, Brent eased 10 cents to $45.92 a
barrel, while U.S. crude futures lost 6 cents to $43.45.
Adding to the uncertainty was news Saudi Arabia's Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman had replaced his cousin in a sudden
shift that made King Salman's 31-year-old son next ruler of the
kingdom.
The hit to energy stocks saw the Dow end Tuesday down
0.29 percent, while the S&P 500 eased 0.67 percent and
the Nasdaq 0.82 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500
were 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.
JOINING THE CLUB
The acceptance of some Chinese "A" shares into MSCI's
Emerging Markets Index was seen as a symbolic win for Beijing
after three failed attempts. Yet the step is still a small one.
Only 222 stocks are being included and, with a weighing of
just 5 percent, they will account for only 0.73 percent of the
Emerging Markets Index.
MSCI estimated the change, due around the middle of next
year, would drive inflows of between $17 billion and $18
billion. China's market cap is roughly $7 trillion.
The index provider set out a laundry list of liberalisation
requirements before it would consider further expansion.
"We suspect that it will be a long time before this
happens," wrote analysts at Capital Economics in a note.
"While China's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index
may ultimately rise to 40 percent or so, this rise is likely to
be slow," they added. "The upshot is that any initial boost to
equities is likely to be small."
The initial reaction was indeed restrained, with China's
CSI300 index up 0.5 percent.
MSCI also said it would consult on adding Saudi Arabia to
the emerging markets benchmark and that Nigeria will remain a
frontier market, but it shocked many emerging market investors
by declining to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market
category.
In currency markets, the flight from oil benefited the U.S.
dollar - the two often move inversely. Against a basket of
currencies, it was holding at 97.736 having touched a
five-week peak overnight.
The euro stood at $1.1131 after hitting a three-week
low, while the dollar eased a touch on the yen to 111.27.
Sterling was still nursing losses at $1.2626. It took
a spill after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hosed down
speculation that he might soon back higher interest rates,
saying he first wanted to see how the economy coped with Brexit
talks.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)