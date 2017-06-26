* Ex-Japan Asian shares up 0.2 pct, Nikkei gains 0.3 pct
* Dollar hampered by subdued U.S. inflation outlook
* Oil rebound continues as support near $40 in WTI holds
* European shares seen flat to 0.1 pct higher at open
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 26 Asian shares edged up on Monday
on optimism for global growth, while the dollar was on the
defensive as a subdued U.S. inflation outlook capped U.S. bond
yields and raised questions about the Federal Reserve's plans to
tighten policy.
European shares are seen opening little changed.
Spread-betters expect Britain's FTSE to open 0.1 percent
higher and Germany's DAX and France's CAC to
start almost flat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ticked up 0.4 percent as tech counters led gains
in Korean and Taiwanese shares to record highs
and 27-year highs respectively. [
Trading was slow with many markets in the region closed for
holidays to celebrate the end of Ramadan.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.1 percent.
Mainland Chinese shares rallied, with the CSI300 index
rising 1.2 percent to hit its highest level in almost
a year and a half, after the MSCI chief said the index provider
could raise its weighting of China's mainland-listed 'A' shares.
The prospect of solid global economic growth has kept alive
investor optimism for world equities even as some markets,
including Wall Street, have slowed from a meteoric run because
of high valuations.
Share prices have also been supported by relatively loose
monetary policies in the developed world, with the Bank of Japan
and the European Central Bank still pumping in funds.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is gradually tightening its policy,
but investors think the pace of its tightening will be much
slower than policymakers want, given subdued U.S. inflation.
Money market futures price in only about 50
percent chance of another rate hike by the end of the year,
compared to Fed's own projection of one more rate increase.
That hardly changed after San Francisco Fed President John
Williams said the U.S. central bank needs to keep raising rates
gradually with the U.S. economy at full employment and inflation
set to hit the Fed's two-percent target next year.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 2.153
percent, not far from seven-month low of 2.103 percent hit
mid-June, after news that inflation had undershot expectations
for a third straight month.
The 30-year yield hit 7-1/2-month low of 2.710 percent
on Friday, making the yield curve the flattest in
almost a decade. It last stood at 2.722 percent.
The lower yields have put the dollar on the defensive,
though some market players say both Treasury yields and the
dollar could rise if U.S. President Donald Trump manages to push
his healthcare bill through Congress.
"There will be renewed focus on U.S. healthcare bill. Its
passage in the parliament could lead to expectations that the
administration will get down to stimulus next," said Masahiro
Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has pushed for a
vote on the bill before the July 4th Independence Day holiday
recess that begins at the end of this week.
Yet he can afford to lose the support of only two
Republicans in the face of unanimous Democratic opposition,
while five Republican senators have said they will not support
the bill in its current form.
The dollar stood at 111.29 yen, off last week's high
of 111.79.
The euro traded at $1.1194, slowly recovering from
its three-week low of $1.1119 touched on Tuesday.
A strong reading in Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey
due at 0800 GMT could open the way for a test of $1.1296, its
seven-month high hit earlier this month.
The euro was little damaged by the news that Italy began
winding up two failed regional banks on Sunday in a deal that
could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).
"This won't cause a major financial crisis considering the
current strength of the euro zone economy," said Yukio Ishizuki,
senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Oil prices ticked up after having fallen for five weeks in a
row on concerns OPEC-led production cuts have failed to ease a
global crude glut stemming in part from increased U.S. oil
production.
U.S. energy firms added 11 oil rigs in the week to June 23,
bringing the total count up to 758 RIG-OL-USA-BHI, the most
since April 2014, according to data from energy services firm
Baker Hughes Inc.
Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to $46.02 per
barrel from seven month lows of $44.35 hit last week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
fetched $43.47 per barrel, up 1.1 percent on the day and
extending gains from their 10-month low of $42.05 set on
Wednesday.
"There is some support near $40 in the WTI. People think
that U.S. shale development will stop if it falls below $40,"
said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior economist at Nomura Securities.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Eric Meijer)