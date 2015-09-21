* Asia shares follow Wall Street lower on growth concerns
* Investors await China, euro zone Sept factory surveys
Wednesday
* U.S., Europe debt yields fell after Fed decision to hold
rate
* Crude oil up as U.S. drilling slows
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Asian shares and emerging
currencies fell on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision to keep interest rates at record lows raised fresh
concerns about growth globally, particularly in China.
European markets were set to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to slip 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40
0.2-0.3 percent.
U.S. stock futures slipped 0.4 percent during the
Asian day, suggesting further weakness on Wall Street after
major indexes fell more than 1.3 percent on Friday on worries
that slower overseas demand will hurt corporate profits.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2 percent, with Hong Kong down 1.2
percent, Australia 2 percent and South Korea
1.6 percent. Japanese markets are shut through Wednesday.
China was the sole Asian market to defy the downtrend, with
the Shanghai Composite index up 1.1 percent and the
CSI300 rising 1 percent.
Investors will be focusing on flash manufacturing activity
readings from China and the eurozone on Wednesday for pointers
on where the global economy is heading.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect the flash September
China factory PMI headline reading to edge up to 47.5 from a
final reading of 47.3 in August.
But it likely remained near 6/1-2-year lows, pointing to a
seventh straight contraction in activity on a monthly basis.
"It looks like a continuation of the growth worries that
have hampered markets for the last few months now," said Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.
"European and U.S. shares had sharp falls, after initially
benign reactions to the Fed, and this is now flowing through to
Asian markets today," he said.
Global markets have recoiled after the Fed opted on Thursday
to hold rates steady, saying it would like to see further
improvements in U.S. labour markets and inflation and stressing
that the global economic outlook appeared less certain.
The U.S. dollar, which retreated after the Fed decision,
rose 0.3 percent to 95.365 against a basket of six currencies
but slipped 0.1 percent to 119.86 yen on Monday.
The euro was little changed at $1.1312.
U.S. and European debt yields also tumbled on Friday, with
the policy-sensitive two-year yield falling to 0.678
after hitting a four-and-a-half year high of 0.819 percent
earlier in the week.
The 10-year German Bund yield fell 12 basis
points to 66 basis points, its biggest one-day drop since early
July. Bund futures opened up 17 ticks on Monday.
"The monetary-policy-watcher world has now turned decidedly
bearish" after the Fed meeting, Evan Lucas, market strategist at
trading services provider IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"If emerging market risk, coupled with low-growth European
environment is affecting Fed decision making, sentiment
uncertainty will amplify," he said.
The resulting safe-haven demand led gold to hold near its
highest level in nearly three weeks.
Spot gold held steady at $1,138.9 an ounce, after
gaining 3 percent in the previous three sessions.
Oil prices climbed as U.S. drilling slowed, after slumping
on Friday on the selloff in U.S. stocks.
U.S. crude futures were up 1.3 percent at $45.24 per
barrel. Brent futures rose 1.1 percent to $47.99.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Shri Navaratnam &
Kim Coghill)