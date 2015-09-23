* China Sept PMI contracts more sharply than expected
* Bonds supported by weak economic outlook
* Aussie comes under pressure, U.S. dollar strong
* Sentiment at Asia's biggest firms sour - survey
* Copper extends big overnight losses
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Asian stocks looked set for
their biggest single-day fall in a month on Wednesday after
factory activity in China shrank more than expected, adding to
fears of a weakening global economy and sending investors into
safer assets such as government bonds.
Financial spreadbetters predicted European markets would
follow Asia lower, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening
down 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX 1 percent and France's
CAC 40 0.7 percent.
S&P mini futures fell 1 percent after the weak China
report, pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.5 percent, its biggest daily loss since
Aug. 24, according to Thomson Reuters data.
China's stocks were among the hardest hit in the region with
main indexes down more than 2 percent. Australia fell 2
percent and South Korea shed 1.5 percent. Japanese
markets are shut through Wednesday.
"The industrial sector in China remains a concern,
indicating that the economy is not out of the woods yet, while
the Fed's comments last week indicate a glass half-empty view of
the global economy," said Tai Hui, chief Asia markets strategist
at JP Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.
More evidence of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy was evident in the preliminary Caixin/Markit China
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).
Activity in China's factory sector failed to improve in
September as expected, and instead shrank for a seventh straight
month to its weakest level in 6-1/2 years, the private survey
showed.
The findings could add to fears that China's economy is
cooling more sharply than earlier expected, though most analysts
still believe a gradual albeit bumpy slowdown is more likely.
On Tuesday, the Asian Development Bank lowered its growth
forecast for China to 6.8 percent for 2015.
Sentiment at Asia's biggest companies tumbled at a record
pace in the third quarter on worries about China and the risks
it poses to global growth, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
showed.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 1.09 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.23 percent,
and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.5 percent to 4,756.72.
Losses in equities prompted investors to plough funds into
fixed-income assets. The benchmark two-year U.S. Treasury yield
fell to 0.68 percent, nearing a two-week low.
The spread between the 10-year bond and the 2-year bond has
narrowed to 146 basis points from 176 basis points in early
July, indicating markets were expecting sub-par economic growth.
Risk aversion was rife in currencies with the
higher-yielding Australian dollar, down 0.9 percent at
more than one-week lows.
The U.S. dollar consolidated most of its overnight gains. It
held firm at 96.275 against a basket of six currencies,
after rising by 1 percent. The Japanese yen held firm
against the dollar at 120.24 as investors shied away from adding
risky bets.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $46.16 per
barrel, while Brent futures were 0.3 percent firmer at
$48.74.
Copper extended losses and neared four-week lows
after the China PMI report. Overnight it posted its biggest
one-day drop in more than two months as fund and speculative
selling pushed prices down. A 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core
Commodity CRB Index held at two-week lows.
Broader risk aversion failed to lift demand for precious
metals with both spot gold and silver nursing big
overnight losses.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI; Editing by
Kim Coghill)