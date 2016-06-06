* U.S. jobs report shows slowest employment growth since
Sept 2010
* Dollar pulls off lows hit as June rate hike expectations
fade
* Market awaits Yellen speech later on Monday for Fed clues
* Crude oil gains after shedding 1 percent after jobs data
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 6 Asian shares rose on Monday and
the dollar dragged itself off its lowest levels in nearly a
month after U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed the slowest job growth
in more than five years, quashing expectations for a near-term
U.S. interest rate hike.
European equity futures were higher, tracking Asian gains
and portending gains, despite a larger-than-expected drop in
German industrial orders.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index pared losses but still
ended down 0.4 percent, after the U.S. jobs surprise knocked the
dollar and pushed the yen higher.
Wall Street ended down on Friday, though off session lows,
with the S&P 500 finishing within just 1.5 percent of its
record closing high.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 38,000 last month, the
smallest increase since September 2010 and well shy of
expectations for a rise of 164,000. All 105 economists polled by
Reuters had forecast higher numbers.
A Reuters poll of Wall Street's top banks taken after the
data showed that all of them expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to
leave interest rates unchanged at its June 14-15 policy meeting.
"I am still on the side that the U.S. economy is better than
these data look, but it is also the case that the Fed has less
confidence than I do and the market is unlikely to turn around
unless there is a major piece of data that surprises on the
upside," Steven Englander, managing director and global head of
G10 FX strategy at Citigroup in New York, said in a note.
Data on the U.S. non-manufacturing sector also disappointed,
showing a drop in the May headline index to 52.9 from 55.7 in
April.
Fed funds futures rates indicated that traders see only a 6
percent chance of a Fed hike this month, down from 21 percent as
recently as Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Later on Monday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will
address an event in Philadelphia. Markets will pay close
attention to her last official remarks ahead of the pre-meeting
media blackout.
"If she hints at a possibility of an interest rate hike next
month, if not this month, the dollar may not fall further, and
the impact to the stock market can be limited," said Takuya
Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, speaking in Finland,
said the U.S. economy's rebound from a weak winter has moved
the central bank closer to raising rates, though the poor
employment report might give it pause.
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on
Saturday said that gradual interest rate increases still seemed
appropriate, and that the jobs figures did not change the
overall economic picture.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, added 0.2 percent to 94.226
but remained not far above Friday's low of 93.855, its
lowest since May 12.
The dollar rebounded 0.4 percent to 106.96 yen after
touching 106.35 earlier in the session, its weakest in a month.
Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs,
Masatsugu Asakawa, said on Monday that he was closely watching
movements in foreign exchange markets.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1342, after
nosing up to $1.1375 earlier, its highest level since May 13.
Sterling tumbled 0.9 percent to $1.4384 after
sinking as low as $1.4352 earlier. It is wallowing around
three-week lows as voters in Britain gear up for the June 23
referendum on whether to remain in the European Union. Recent
polls have shown more respondents favouring "Brexit."
Crude oil prices retook some ground after plunging more than
1 percent in the wake of Friday's U.S. job data. Weekly industry
data had also shown U.S. drillers added rigs for only the second
time this year.
U.S. crude futures advanced 0.8 percent to $49.01 per
barrel, after logging a 1.1 percent drop for the week, the first
weekly decline in four weeks.
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $49.97,
after the eighth weekly gain in nine weeks.
Spot gold shed 0.3 percent to $1,240.80 per ounce
after earlier rising as high as $1,248.40, its loftiest since
May 24.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Kim Coghill)