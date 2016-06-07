* MSCI ex Japan extends gains as investors hunt for bargains
* Inflows rise into Asia-focused equity funds
* Corporate debt shines; government bond yields fall
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 7 Asian stocks rose to a
five-week high on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen gave a largely upbeat assessment of the U.S. economic
outlook, while the dollar declined on easing expectations of
interest rate increases in coming months.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
would open down 0.10 percent, Germany's DAX to gain
0.15 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose more than 1 percent, taking its gains to 6
percent in two weeks, as investors judged the Fed's cautious
stance as well-suited to equities.
In Asia, Hong Kong led regional stock markets, rising
1 percent as investors hunted for bargains in one of the
cheapest equity markets in the region.
Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.6 percent as attention
turned to whether the Bank of Japan will ease policy again next
week, as strength in the yen crimps the economy.
"Yellen's comments yesterday downplayed the impact of the
jobs data last week and gave a cautious sense of optimism on the
outlook for the U.S. economy," said Fan Cheuk Wan, head of Asia
investment strategy at HSBC Private Bank.
"Her comments point towards the world remaining stuck in a
low-growth and low-yield environment which should be positive
for risky assets and keep the dollar soft," she said.
The Fed chief said last month's jobs report was
"disappointing" but warned against attaching too much
significance to the payrolls data in isolation.
Still, Yellen was careful not to give any hints about the
timing of a next rate increase, in contrast to a speech on May
27, when she said such a move would probably be appropriate "in
coming months."
World markets cheered her comments, with U.S. stocks closing
a shade below a recent record.
Money market futures <0#FF:> reduced bets on a July rate
hike further, to around 20 percent, from 30 percent before
Yellen's comments. They were pricing in about a 60 percent
chance of a rate hike by July before Friday's weak payrolls
data.
With the Fed suggesting it was in no rush to increase
interest rates, bond yields slipped with 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields retreating to 1.74 percent from 1.84 percent last week.
Benchmark yields are down 63 basis points so far this year.
Lower yields on government debt translated into further
inflows into relatively higher-yielding corporate debt, with an
index of Asian bonds tracked by JP Morgan rising to
fresh highs.
Inflows into Asia-focused equity funds also showed a
noticeable pickup in recent weeks, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The dollar index against a basket of other
major currencies hit a four-week low of 93.745 before bouncing
back to 94.066.
The euro eased to $1.13590 after having scaled a
four-week high of $1.3930, while the yen also stepped
back to 107.545 per dollar from Monday's five-week high of
106.35.
The Australian dollar climbed to a one-month high
of $0.7426 after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates steady
at a policy meeting and investors scaled back expectations of a
near-term cut.
Elsewhere, oil prices held firm after crippling attacks on
Nigeria's oil industry and fresh draws in U.S. crude stockpiles.
Global crude benchmark Brent futures hit a
seven-month high of $50.83 per barrel on Monday before easing to
$50.46 early on Tuesday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stood firm
in Asia at $49.60 per barrel, after rising 2.2 percent on
Monday, its largest gain in three weeks.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)