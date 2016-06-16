* European stocks hit four-month lows, banks lead declines
* Deutsche Bank hits record low
* Oil prices head for sixth straight session of losses
* U.S. stock index futures signal lower Wall Street open
* Yen hits 20-month high vs dollar after BOJ holds policy
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, June 16 European shares hit a four-month
low on Thursday as banks dropped sharply, while oil prices
headed for a sixth session of losses after the Bank of Japan
refrained from further stimulus and the U.S. central bank struck
a cautious note.
U.S. stock index futures were down around 0.4 percent,
indicating a lower Wall Street open.
Sterling hit a two-month low against the euro,
underscoring worries that Britain, the world's fifth-largest
economy, will vote to quit the European Union on June 23.
According to an Ipsos MORI survey, British support for
Brexit hit 53 percent, the highest for the "Leave" campaign
recorded by the pollster in more than three years.
A vote to end Britain's 43-year-old EU membership would
spook investors, undermining decades of European integration and
placing a question mark over the future of the United Kingdom
and its $2.9 trillion economy.
Concerns over Brexit, in combination with dimmed
expectations on global growth, have driven investors towards
safe-haven assets such as German bunds and gold, and out of oil
and stocks.
Euro zone banking stocks dipped to near four-year lows, with
Deutsche Bank, down 2.8 percent, and Credit Suisse
touching record lows.
"The global economic and political outlook is dark," said
Chirantan Barua, an analyst with Bernstein. "Brexit is fuelling
uncertainty and will have ripple effects across Europe. With so
much uncertainty, why would you buy a bank stock now?"
Brent crude prices, which last week hit their
highest this year, have fallen every day since June 8, dropping
more than 8 percent in all.
Germany's 10-year bond yield fell to a record
low as fading expectations of U.S. rate hikes this year provided
further fuel to a global bond market rally.
Spot gold climbed 1.4 percent, close to a two-year
high.
Earlier in the day Asian markets were firmly in "risk-off"
mode, with the yen surging to a 20-month high against the dollar
and the Nikkei down more than 3 percent. Hong Kong's
Hang Seng index fell 2 percent.
Benchmark equity indices across Europe followed suit with
Italy's FTSE MIB down 1.6 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.7 percent.
Shares of UBS and Credit Suisse fell 1.3
percent and 2.8 percent respectively after the Swiss National
bank said both banks were likely to need to raise an extra 10
billion Swiss francs to meet new leverage requirements.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash in London and Aaron
Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Keith Weir and John Stonestreet)