* Brexit fears weigh on risk assets' weekly performance
* Death of British MP seen turning sentiment against Brexit
* European shares likely to open higher
* Yen gives up some gains, but still poised for winning week
* Crude oil recovers ground, gold stabilizes after wild
swings
By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, June 17 Asian shares rose on
Friday but were set for weekly losses as investors favoured safe
haven assets because of fears that Britain will vote to quit the
European Union, though the killing of a pro-EU politician was
seen swaying sentiment toward the "Remain" camp.
European shares are also poised for a strong start, with
financial spreadbetter IG expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.8 percent higher and Germany's DAX to start
the day up 1.1 percent.
Campaigning for Thursday's referendum, which overshadowed
this week's U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings, was
temporarily halted after a British member of parliament, Jo Cox,
was shot and fatally wounded on Thursday.
The recently volatile pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.4255
with analysts noting the pro-membership MP's death could
generate sentiment in favour of remaining in the EU.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent, but was down nearly 2.7
percent for the week.
China's CSI 300 index advanced 0.5 percent, and
the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 percent. That helped
them shrink losses for the week to 1.7 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent, but is set
for a weekly decline of 4.3 percent.
Wall Street marked gains overnight, with the benchmark S&P
500 index erasing sharp intra-day losses to snap a
five-day losing streak.
"Investors are considering the risk of Brexit to have been
lowered, both by reports that European hedge funds believe
Brexit will not get up and, secondly, that the shooting (of Cox)
has played against the Brexit vote," said Angus Gluskie,
managing director of White Funds Management in Sydney.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed up 1.1 percent,
taking back some of its steep losses. But Japanese shares still
shed more than 6 percent in a week in which the safe-haven yen
soared after the Bank of Japan decided against delivering
additional stimulus to counter waning inflation and weak global
growth.
"Continued inaction by the BOJ in the face of these risks
only reinforces the market's suspicions that the central bank is
running out of policy options, feeding back into a stronger
yen," HSBC economist Izumi Devalier said in a note.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he
was deeply concerned about "one-sided, rapid and speculative
moves" seen in the currency market and would respond if
necessary to ensure stability in currencies.
The dollar clawed back some lost ground on Friday, rising
0.1 percent to 104.36 yen, but it was still down 2.4
percent for a week in which it dropped as low as 103.555. That
was its deepest low since August 2014.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major peers, also slipped 0.1 percent, and is
set for a weekly decline of the same magnitude.
The euro added 0.3 percent to 117.395 yen, but
was still down 2.4 percent for the week. On Thursday, it plumbed
a three-year low of 115.51.
The Federal Reserve also stood pat on policy on Wednesday,
though it signalled it still planned to raise rates twice in
2016. But it also downgraded its economic view, and said slower
growth would slow the pace of future monetary policy tightening.
Crude oil prices rose for the first time in seven days as
Brexit concerns ebbed, after losses of almost 4 percent
overnight.
U.S. crude rose almost 1 percent to $46.66 a barrel,
and Brent crude climbed 1.4 percent to $47.85. Both
recorded losses of about 10 percent over the previous six
sessions.
Gold also advanced 0.4 percent to $1,283.33 an ounce
following wild swings overnight. Spot gold surged to a
near-two-year high of $1,315.55, but closed down 2.8 percent
from that level as markets bet on growing support for Britain to
remain in the EU. It is set to rise 0.8 percent this week, its
third consecutive weekly gain.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Additional
reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Eric Meijer)