* U.S. stock futures down 0.5 pct, pound sheds almost 2 pct
* Uncertainty sparked by Brexit hurt risk sentiment
* Spanish election results ease fear of further revolt in EU
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 27 U.S. stock futures dipped and the
British pound fell more than one percent in early Asian trade on
Monday, as markets struggled to shake off a swathe of
uncertainty sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European
Union.
Among many questions Brexit has triggered are just how much
UK and European economies will slow, how they will negotiate
their new trade relationship and how European leaders will try
to boost the crumbling European Union.
Global stock markets lost about $2 trillion in value on
Friday, with MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets
losing 4.8 percent, its biggest fall in nearly
five years.
"We believe that markets will remain cautious, as
uncertainty over exit negotiations causes risk averse sentiment
to linger," George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC
Dominion Securities said in a note.
U.S. S&P mini futures, the world's most traded stock
futures, fell 0.6 percent to 2,006 on Monday, edging near
Friday's 3-1/2 month low of 1,999.
U.S.-listed Nikkei futures fell 0.8 percent from
U.S. close, though it is still above Tokyo close on Friday,
pointing to a gain of 0.5 percent in Nikkei.
"Given the huge trading volume on Friday, I suspect people
have done at least the minimum amount of hedging they need to
do," said a head of derivative trading at a Japanese brokerage
firm.
"But we could see more selling in risk assets in the end.
After all Brexit doesn't really support appetite for buying
stocks."
The British pound fell 1.9 percent to $1.3455,
though it still kept some distance from the 31-year low of
$1.3228 touched during Friday's wild trade.
Against the yen, sterling fell more than 2 percent to 137.24
yen. That was more than 14 percent below its levels
early on Friday when investors believed the "remain" camp would
win the referendum.
The euro also came under further pressure, falling
0.5 percent against the dollar, as investors fret Brexit could
stoke the anti-establishment mood in Europe.
"(There will be) sell-off in the euro as talk of other exit
referenda builds. This sell-off will be more profound and
long-lasting and will be not just against the dollar and yen but
also against the pound. It will also raise fears of significant
loss of values for holders of Euro-zone government bonds," said
Jerome Booth, chairman of New Sparta Asset Management in London.
The euro fell to $1.10665 compared to Friday's 3-1/2-month
low of $1.0912.
Demand for safe haven government debt remained strong.
In early electronic trading on the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, 10-year Treasury note futures rose around half
a point, or 0.38 percent, while 2-year note futures
gained about 0.1 percent.
Still, in a sign Briton's shock decision to leave the
European Union may be encouraging Europeans to seek the safety
of the status quo, support for Spain's conservative People's
Party (PP) surged in Sunday's general election.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)