* Japanese shares lead impressive turnaround in Asia
* Sterling edges off 31-year lows
* Wall Street suffers worst 2-day drop in about 10 months
* Crude oil futures claw back some of their overnight losses
* Gold, silver comes in for some profit taking
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 28 Asian stocks rose for the
first time in three days on Tuesday while sterling and other
currencies advanced as investors scooped up beaten down assets
after Britain's vote to exit the European Union stunned
financial markets.
European markets looked set to follow Asian stocks higher,
according to financial bookmakers, and U.S. stock futures
rose 0.8 percent, suggesting a stronger opening on Wall Street
after a brutal two-day slide.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.1 percent but the tiny gain belied an
impressive turnaround which saw the Japanese stocks
rally more than 3 percent from the day's lows, pulling other
Asian markets higher. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent by early
afternoon.
But in a sign that investors remained extremely nervous,
trading volumes were light and price action was choppy across
markets.
"Short-covering in the currency market and U.S. futures
market is limiting selling," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities. "But overall sentiment remains
fragile."
"Friday's Brexit jump scare has faded, but markets are still
worried" about its possible effect on global demand, SLW
brokerage trader João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa said.
Policymakers from Japan to China vowed to protect their
economies and markets from the destabilising impact of Brexit.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," Premier Li Keqiang said at the
World Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
In currency markets, sterling was changing hands at
$1.3291, after falling to a three-decade low of $1.3122 on
Monday, its weakest since 1985.
Against the yen, sterling rose 1 percent to 135.54
, not far from Friday's 3-1/2 year low of 133.18. The
euro stood at 82.93 pence after scaling a two-year
peak of 83.79 pence on Monday.
The euro edged down slightly to $1.1060, not far
above Friday's three-month low of $1.0912 after the British
vote.
"In the near term, risk aversion and market uncertainty
makes the euro less attractive to investors," Kathy Lien,
managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset
Management, wrote in a note to clients.
"In the long run, Brexit also raises questions about the
Eurozone's viability because if major countries like Britain
start dropping out the EU, nationalism could drive smaller
Eurozone nations to exit out of the euro," she said, adding that
she expects the euro to "make another run" for the $1.0900
level.
Early signs of a cautious return in demand for riskier
assets were evident in the high-yielding Aussie and the
New Zealand dollar, which helped put a floor under other
emerging market currencies in Asia.
Anticipating yet another round of global policy easing by
major central banks, government bond yields pushed deeper into
negative territory. Yields on ten-year and 20-year Japanese debt
plunged to fresh record lows.
Gold, one of the rare outliers in global financial
markets in the last few days, came in for a bit of profit taking
with the precious metal down 0.7 percent. Silver fell 0.3
percent.
Crude oil prices regained some of their overnight losses
after tumbling nearly 3 percent on Monday.
U.S. crude added 1.7 percent to $47.11 a barrel after
shedding 2.8 percent on Monday, while Brent rose 1.6
percent to $47.89 after skidding 2.6 percent and touching
seven-week lows overnight.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)