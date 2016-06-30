* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 1.5 pct, Nikkei gains 0.6 pct
* Spreadbetters expect European stocks to open a touch
higher
* Asia stocks track continuing rally in global equities
* Safe-haven yen on defensive as Brexit shock continues to
ebb
* Precious metals still gather bids amid long-term
uncertainty
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 30 Asia stocks rose on Thursday,
tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street, while the safe-haven
Japanese yen was held in check as global markets regained a
semblance of calm after the Brexit shock.
Spreadbetters forecast a slightly higher open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.5 percent, pulling further away from a
one-month low on Friday when it plunged more than 3 percent in
reaction to Britain's decision to leave the European Union. The
index has dropped about 0.8 percent in the April-June quarter.
Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent.
Following the market's initial panic over Brexit, "it
doesn't look like it is spreading to a financial crisis or
something serious, at least at this moment," said Hikaru Sato,
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Overnight, the Dow rose 1.6 percent while Britain's
FTSE rallied for the second day, letting the London
benchmark retrace all of its losses right after the Brexit vote.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he expects the
world economy will be steady in the short run after Britain's
decision but expressed concern about longer-term global growth.
Still, expectations that major central banks will ease
monetary policy in the wake of Brexit have buoyed risk assets
globally.
Analysts also saw the recent plunge in sovereign debt yields
as a factor driving investors to equities.
"While the full consequences of Brexit are still uncertain,
the one thing it has accomplished very successfully is dropping
global bond yields to new lows and keeping global monetary
policy looser for longer," wrote Angus Nicholson, market analyst
at IG in Melbourne.
"Negative yielding government debt has surged... in such a
situation, the drive for yield has never been stronger, which
has seen people piling into dip-buying with little thought for
the fundamental picture."
German and Japanese benchmark 10-year government debt yields
have both fallen to historic lows below zero over the past week.
Irish, French and Dutch 10-year yields hit record lows on
Wednesday, all approaching zero.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield, while still positive, has
approached record lows as well.
In currencies, the battered sterling came off multi-decade
lows. The pound was last traded at $1.3399, putting
distance between a 31-year trough of $1.3122 touched on Monday.
It has still lost more than 6 percent in the quarter.
The euro, another casualty in the days after Brexit,
fetched$1.1105 after reaching $1.0912 on Friday, its
lowest since March.
The dollar was little changed at 102.770 yen after
sliding to 99.00 on Friday, a trough last seen in November 2013.
For the quarter, the greenback was headed for a nearly 9 percent
drop against the yen.
Precious metals rose in part due to a weaker dollar,
although the gains also highlighted underlying investor appetite
for safe assets amid longer-term financial uncertainty after
Brexit.
Silver hovered near a 1-1/2-year high touched Wednesday,
while platinum and palladium stood tall after rallying more than
3 percent overnight. Spot gold was nearly flat at
$1,314.38 an ounce after rising modestly on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices retraced some of their gains from
Wednesday's sharp rally as fears over strike outages in Norway
abated. Brent crude was down 1.2 percent at $50.00 a
barrel after jumping more than 4 percent overnight, thanks to a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
Oil has mostly recovered what it lost after the Brexit
shock. For the quarter, Brent has risen 26 percent on hopes that
declining production in some countries would ease a global glut.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)