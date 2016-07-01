* MSCI Asia-Pacific index gains 0.5 pct, Nikkei closes up
By Nichola Saminather and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 1 Asian stocks rose on
Friday and European markets were expected to follow as investors
continued to recover from last week's Brexit shock, but the
pound came under fresh pressure after the Bank of England's
governor hinted at an interest rate cut ahead.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.4 percent higher, Germany's DAX to start the
day up 0.5 percent and France's CAC 40 to rise 0.6
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent.
The index has recovered nearly all the losses suffered last
Friday when global markets plunged in response to Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
It has gained 3.6 percent since Friday's close on a
combination of short-covering and relief that Brexit has not
sparked contagion in the global financial system like that which
engulfed markets during the 2008/09 crisis.
Japan's Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher after the
yen surrendered more of the territory gained during the flight
to safety seen earlier in the week. It gained 4.9 percent for
the week, its biggest weekly increase since mid-April.
South Korea's KOSPI ended the day up 0.9 percent,
rising 3.2 percent for the week.
"Share markets rebounded as worries about Brexit leading to
global financial and economic chaos faded somewhat," Shane
Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney,
wrote in a note.
"The week ahead will no doubt see bouts of Brexit-related
nervousness but it may continue to settle down in the absence of
any new developments in Europe."
Chinese shares wobbled after official surveys on Friday
showed growth in the manufacturing sector stalled, while
activity in the services sector accelerated. The CSI 300 index
and the Shanghai Composite were on track for
weekly gains of 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.3 percent
on Thursday, posting its third straight day of gains and erasing
a bulk of its losses after Brexit.
Some of the overnight gains on Wall Street were attributed
to hopes for more monetary easing after BOE Governor Mark Carney
said on Thursday the central bank would probably need to pump
more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer in wake of
the Brexit shock.
A number of Asian central banks, including those in Japan,
China and Australia, are also expected to ease policy further
later this year, while a number of Asian governments have ramped
up fiscal stimulus or are drawing up economic support packages.
Carney's comments forced the pound to head south on Thursday
and cut short the currency's recovery from a 31-year low plumbed
on Monday.
Sterling was flat at $1.3314 after nearly touching
$1.35 on Thursday. The pound, which lost almost 8 percent soon
after the Brexit vote, has declined a further 2.6 percent since.
It sank to $1.3122 on Monday, its lowest since 1985.
"Carney has always been nervous about how Brexit would
impact the U.K. economy and now that it is a reality, he is
preparing for the worst, agrees with the doom and gloom scenario
and wants to assure the market that the BoE will be proactive,"
wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management.
Sterling's slide added mild pressure on the euro, which
slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1079 extending an overnight
slide from $1.1155, it highest in six days. It's poised to end
the week 0.3 percent lower.
The dollar pulled back against the safe-haven yen, but
retained most of this week's gains. The greenback, which fell to
99.00 yen in the initial phases of the Brexit shock, was last
trading at 102.81 yen, on track for a gain of 0.7
percent for the week.
In commodities, crude oil advanced on expectations of rate
cuts and a better demand-supply balance.
U.S. crude was up 0.6 percent at $48.60 a barrel
after shedding more than 3 percent on Thursday, and looked set
for a 2.1 percent gain for the week.
Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to $50.03, heading for
a weekly gain of 3.4 percent.
But in a sign that risk appetite remains tentative, the
safe-haven gold advanced 0.9 percent to $1,333.70 an
ounce, set to end the week 1.4 percent higher, its fifth
consecutive weekly gain.
Silver touched a 22-month high earlier in the
session, and was last trading 3.2 percent higher at $19.2850 an
ounce, heading for a gain of 8.8 percent for the week.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)