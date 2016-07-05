* Ex-Japan Asia index down 0.8 pct, Nikkei falls 0.7 pct
* Europe also set for lower open
* Rally in shares, metals supported by hope of stimulus
* Gold, silver near 2-year high
* Oil slips on fears economic slowdown will sap demand
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, July 5 Asian shares snapped a
five-day winning streak on Tuesday as nervous investors took
some profits despite hopes of increased central bank stimulus to
offset a likely downturn triggered by Brexit.
European markets were also set for a lower start, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open flat, and Germany's DAX and France's
CAC 40 to start the day 0.3 percent lower.
Trade was thin in Asia, as financial and commodities markets
in the United States were closed on Monday for Independence Day.
S&P futures were down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, suggesting
a softer open when Wall Street reopens later in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, but was still within reach of
its June 9 peak, having risen 5.6 percent from its low after the
Brexit vote on June 23.
Japan's Nikkei ended the day down 0.7 percent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 percent
after a private business survey showed growth in the services
sector jumped to an 11-month high. But Hong Kong's
Hang Seng retreated 0.6 percent.
Australian shares and its currency were little changed after
the central bank held interest rates at a record-low 1.75
percent on Tuesday, as expected.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.1 percent, while the Australian
dollar slightly extended losses to trade 0.3 percent lower at
$0.7516. On Monday, the currency shrugged off political
uncertainty caused by Australia's undecided general election to
rise to $0.7545, its highest level since June 24, helped by an
advance in commodities.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.6
percent, snapping a four-day winning streak, led by a 1.6
percent decline in bank shares.
Shares in Italian banks, saddled with a mountain
of bad loans, dropped 3.7 percent after Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi's spokesman said the country had no plans to pump
public money into its banks, a move that could be seen as
defying EU rules.
Britain's vote to leave the European Union has ramped up the
urgency for some Asian central banks to ease monetary policy, as
a prolonged period of uncertainty threatens a wider downshift in
trade and investment.
Many investors expect the European Central Bank and the Bank
of Japan to expand their monetary easing. Base metal prices were
also bolstered by talk of stimulus in China.
The euro slid 0.2 percent to $1.1130, but retained
most of the gains made since its 3 1/2-month low of $1.0912 hit
in the wake of the UK referendum.
The Bank of England has indicated it could provide stimulus
measures to support the economy in coming months.
That kept the pound close to its 31-year trough hit in the
wake of the Brexit decision. Sterling dropped 0.3 percent to
$1.3253, just 1 percent above its June 27 low of
$1.3122.
The yen strengthened 0.4 percent to 102.16 to the
dollar.
But some fear such stimulus may not be sufficient. Much of
Asia's current malaise has been due to external factors such as
a prolonged slump in global demand for its exports, leaving
authorities with the task of how to shore up domestic demand.
"The question is, will monetary easing make any real
difference to growth?" Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian
economics research at HSBC, wrote in a note.
"Central bankers may certainly do whatever they can, but the
heavy lifting should fall on the shoulders of fiscal
authorities."
Oil prices retreated as analysts predicted demand will
weaken amid concerns about the global economic outlook.
Brent crude slipped 1.2 percent to $49.52 a barrel,
after gaining 6.2 percent over the week through Monday.
U.S. crude tumbled 1.7 percent to $48.15, eating into
the 5.7 percent advance made over the prior week.
Overnight the price of precious and base metals hit
multi-month highs before giving up gains as traders bet on more
stimulus.
"Various commodities are rising even though there is no
clear sign of sudden improvement in demand in each market," said
Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management.
"Their rally seems to be driven by hopes of stimulus.
Silver relinquished some of its gains from the past
few sessions that had sent it to a two-year high of $21.107 an
ounce on Monday. The metal, which rose 14.6 percent over the
week ended Monday, fell 1.7 percent to $19.9610.
Gold also closed at a two-year high of $1,357.40 per
ounce on Monday and last stood at $1,341.93.
The price of copper and aluminium hit
two-month highs on Monday while lead hit a four-month
peak.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and Hideyuki Sano
in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)