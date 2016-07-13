* MSCI Asia-Pacific index nears 2016 peak, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening slightly lower
* Yen pounded by 'helicopter money' talk, sterling rebounds
* Crude slips after a big surge, zinc and nickel extend
rally
* Philippine, Vietnam shares gain after South China sea
ruling
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 13 Asian shares came within reach of
their 2016 highs on Wednesday as prospects of solid U.S. growth
and accommodative economic policy in major markets whet
investors' risk appetite damaged by uncertainty from Brexit.
Spreadbetters expected European shares to take a breather
following days of gains, forecasting a slightly lower open for
Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
. U.S. stock futures dipped 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.4 percent to 427.83, just
below its year-to-date high of 428.22 hit on April 21.
Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1 percent.
Australian stocks added 0.5 percent and South
Korea's Kospi rose 0.6 percent. New Zealand shares
inched down 0.1 percent but were near a record high
struck Tuesday. Shanghai advanced 0.4 percent.
"A while ago, everything looked so uncertain on Brexit. But
now that the UK looks set to have a new prime minister ... that
is soothing investor sentiment," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
Britain's interior minister Theresa May is set to take over
as prime minister on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Philippine shares reached a more than
1-year high and Vietnam scaled an 8-year peak.
In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of
fiscal stimulus spending, as expected, after an election victory
on Sunday.
Abe's meeting on Tuesday with former U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Ben Bernanke, a proponent of "helicopter money" policies -
printing money and directly handing it to the private sector to
stimulate the economy - fuelled speculation that some of Abe's
stimulus plan could be funded by the Bank of Japan's easing.
Such expectations pushed down the yen 4 percent over the
last two days. The yen last traded at 104.22 yen to the dollar
.
STIMULUS AWAITED
The Bank of England makes its policy announcement on
Thursday, with some players expecting a rate cut.
The European Central Bank is also widely expected to take a
dovish stance when it holds its policy review a week later.
"After being faced with the prospect of a major slowdown in
global activity in the wake of the Brexit vote, governments and
central banks worldwide are now expected to do their utmost to
reassure markets and provide stimulus," wrote Angus Nicholson,
market analyst at IG in Melbourne.
"This has led to an incredible rally in equities and
industrial commodities. Of course, should those expectations
fail to eventuate they could stop the rally short. The greatest
unknown for markets is what will happen in mainland Europe."
The pound traded at $1.3308 after surging almost
two percent on Tuesday, pulling away from a 31-year low of
$1.2798 struck late in June, as investors bought back the
currency on May's appointment as prime minister.
The euro was little changed at $1.1066.
In commodities, oil prices dropped after industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build of
2.2 million barrels in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.
Brent crude futures fell 1.2 percent to $47.90 after
surging roughly 5 percent on Tuesday on broad improvement in
risk sentiment.
Zinc touched a 13-month high of $2,210 a tonne and
nickel climbed to a 10-month peak of $10,670 a tonne.
Aluminium and copper have also gained.
(Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)