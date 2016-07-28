* China stocks deepen losses, Nikkei down more than 1 pct
* Spreadbetters expect European shares to open slightly
lower
* Dollar sags on absence of stronger hint of near-term US
hike
* Crude struggles near 3-mth low, US Treasuries and gold
buoyant
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, July 28 Asian stocks were mostly lower on
Thursday as Chinese equities deepened their losses, souring risk
sentiment that had improved earlier after the Federal Reserve
provided a positive assessment of the U.S. economy.
Spreadbetters forecast a slightly lower open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
The dollar fell as some in the currency market had hoped the
Fed would give a clearer indication that it could raise rates
before end-2016.
South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng
both shed 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which briefly climbed to its highest level
since August 2015, clung to gains and was last up 0.1 percent.
Shanghai fell 0.6 percent after shedding 1.9 percent
the previous day.
News that Chinese regulators are planning a tough clampdown
on wealth management products to curb risks to the banking
system had weighed heavily on Chinese stocks, with investors
still wading through the details.
Japan's Nikkei declined more than 1 percent, undermined by a
stronger yen and nerves before the Bank of Japan's monetary
policy decision on Friday.
With the Fed meeting over, the spotlight fell on the BOJ,
under mounting pressure to ease monetary policy and keep abreast
of the Japanese government's large fiscal stimulus plan.
"The best-case scenario for the market is that the BOJ
decides to increase government debt purchases without cutting
interest rates further into negative territory," said Hikaru
Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"But the BOJ can't save face if it does not cut rates into
negative territory after it introduced the negative interest
rate policy (in January), so we need to brace for such
possibility, too."
Wall Street shares ended little changed overnight following
the Fed's policy decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
The Fed did say, however, that near-term risks to the U.S.
economic outlook had diminished, opening the door for a
potential near-term hike in the eyes of many.
But the Fed also noted that inflation expectations were on
balance little changed in recent months, and gave no firm
indication of whether it would raise rates at its next policy
meeting in September.
"While a number of investment banks have increased their
internal probability models for a September hike, the interest
rate markets have gone the other way and priced out the
prospect. The reverberations of this re-pricing can be seen in
weakness in the USD and a bold rally in gold," wrote Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
The Fed's latest policy statement steered traders to favour
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over shorter-dated issues, pushing
the yields on 10-year notes and 30-year bonds
to 1-1/2-week lows as prices rose.
Spot gold hovered near a two-week high of $1,342.18
an ounce touched overnight when it gained 1.4 percent. Higher
interest rates tend to diminish the appeal of non-yielding gold.
The dollar index slipped to a nine-day low of 96.545,
pulling back sharply from a 4-1/2-month high of 97.569 scaled
early in the week.
The euro, which gained 0.7 percent overnight, edged up to a
nine-day high of $1.1077.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 104.75 yen, with
caution over potential monetary easing by the BOJ limiting the
greenback's losses.
Against the broadly weaker U.S. currency, the Australian
dollar was up 0.4 percent at $0.7524.
U.S. crude rose 0.2 percent to $42.02 a barrel on
bargain hunting after sliding to a three-month low of $41.68 on
Wednesday after news U.S. crude and gasoline stocks had surged.
Brent crude gained 0.2 percent to $43.55 a barrel.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)