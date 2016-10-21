* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.2 pct, Nikkei hits 6-mth
high
* Dollar index near 7-mth high as euro slides after ECB
meeting
* ECB shoots down talk of tapering its asset-buying
programme
* Crude oil on defensive as stronger dollar weighs
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 21 Asian stocks slipped on Friday
with a fall in crude oil prices dampening investor risk
sentiment, while the dollar hovered near a seven-month high
against an index of peers.
The dollar was boosted by a fall in the euro after the
European Central Bank shot down talk it was contemplating
tapering its monetary easing - sending the euro lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent.
South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4 percent and Australian
stocks shed 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.2 percent
, brushing a six-month high, as the yen weakened against
the dollar.
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Thursday slightly
lower as investors digested the latest round of earnings, with a
sharp drop in telecoms offset by gains in healthcare.
The ECB left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on
Thursday but kept the door open to more stimulus in December,
with ECB President Mario Draghi dousing recent market
speculation that the central bank may begin tapering its 1.7
trillion euro asset-buying programme.
"The European Central Bank removed a source of immediate
risk for traders by revealing that it did not discuss tapering
its QE program at this month's meeting," wrote Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"Decisions are being deferred until December pending the
outcome of research - meaning that meeting will be a key focus
for markets."
The dollar index was steady at 98.318, not far from
98.404, its highest since March scaled overnight.
The euro was little changed at $1.0926, within reach
of a four-month trough of $1.0916 struck on Thursday on ECB
President Draghi's dovish comments.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 104.085 yen adding
to overnight gains of 0.5 percent.
Sterling was flat at $1.2251, taking in stride
comments by European Council President Donald Tusk that British
Prime Minister Theresa May had confirmed that Brexit talks would
be triggered by end-March 2017.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $50.58 a
barrel. The contract lost more than 2 percent on Thursday as the
dollar's surge prompted profit-taking on a rally that sent U.S.
crude to 15-month highs midweek.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)