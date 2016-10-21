* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.4 pct, Nikkei down 0.3 pct
* Spreadbetters expect European stocks to open a touch lower
* Dollar index hits 7-mth high as euro slides after ECB
meeting
* ECB shoots down talk of tapering its asset-buying
programme
* Crude oil on defensive as stronger dollar weighs
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 21 Asian stocks were mostly lower on
Friday as the dollar climbed to seven-month highs against a
basket of currencies and dragged down crude oil prices, cooling
investor risk appetite.
Equities were expected to continue sagging in the European
session, with spreadbetters forecasting a slightly lower open
for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC.
The greenback was boosted by a fall in the euro after the
European Central Bank shot down talk it was contemplating
tapering its monetary easing - sending the common currency to
its lowest since March.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei brushed a six-month high earlier on a
weaker yen but was last down 0.3 percent.
South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 percent and Australian
stocks shed 0.2 percent, weighed down by a retreat in
energy shares. Singapore fell 0.7 percent and Shanghai
erased earlier gains and dropped 0.2 percent as the yuan
depreciated.
China's offshore yuan fell to its lowest level in
six years against the broadly stronger dollar.
"Further yuan depreciation, which many people expect, is
good for exporters, but it will also have a negative
psychological impact and curb risk appetite," said Yang Hai,
analyst at Kaiyuan Securities.
The ECB left its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on
Thursday but kept the door open to more stimulus in December,
with ECB President Mario Draghi dousing recent market
speculation that the central bank may begin tapering its 1.7
trillion euro asset-buying programme.
"The European Central Bank removed a source of immediate
risk for traders by revealing that it did not discuss tapering
its QE program at this month's meeting," wrote Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"Decisions are being deferred until December pending the
outcome of research - meaning that meeting will be a key focus
for markets."
The dollar index touched 98.564, its highest since
early March.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.0902 after seeing
a seven-month trough of $1.0896.
The dollar was little changed at 103.900 yen after
rising 0.5 percent overnight.
Sterling slipped 0.1 percent to $1.2236, taking in
stride comments by European Council President Donald Tusk that
British Prime Minister Theresa May had confirmed that Brexit
talks would be triggered by end-March 2017.
U.S. crude futures were down 0.5 percent at $50.37 a
barrel. The contract lost more than 2 percent on Thursday as the
dollar's surge prompted profit-taking on a rally that sent U.S.
crude to 15-month highs midweek. Brent crude lost 0.4 percent to
$51.16 a barrel.
A stronger greenback tends to increase the purchase cost for
non-U.S. buyers of commodities such as crude oil and gold, which
are denominated in the dollar.
Spot gold was down 0.15 percent at $1,263.66 an
ounce, although it was on track for a 1 percent gain on the
week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Samuel
Shen and John Ruwitch in Shanghai; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)