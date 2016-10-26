* Disappointing earnings, forecasts drag U.S. stocks lower
* European markets also set to open lower
* Dollar up after Tuesday's near 9-mth high on rate hike
bets
* Sterling extends losses after Carney douses stimulus hopes
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Asian shares on Wednesday
followed in the footsteps of Wall Street, which pulled back
overnight on disappointing earnings, while the dollar
strengthened and oil prices extended this week's losses.
European markets were set for a similarly weak start, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and
France's CAC 40 to open down about 0.4 percent, and
Germany's DAX to begin the day 0.2 percent lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier losses to close up
0.15 percent as the yen pulled back. South Korea's KOSPI
dropped 1.25 percent and Australia ended the day down
1.5 percent.
China's Shanghai Composite index pulled back 0.5
percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent.
The declines are "mainly due to the soft lead from Wall
Street," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP
Capital in Sydney. "Investors remain nervous given the U.S.
election, (Federal Reserve) meetings, China property market
etc."
U.S. stocks ended Tuesday down between 0.3 percent and 0.5
percent, as results and forecasts from companies in sectors
including housing and consumer products missed expectations.
Apple Inc. too dragged the market lower, as iPhone
sales, which were better than expected, nevertheless continued a
declining trend. The company also forecast slimmer-than-expected
profit margins over the coming holiday season, even as it
projected record sales.
The U.S. declines followed a mixed performance in Europe on
Tuesday. The broader European STOXX 600 fell 0.3
percent, with Germany flat after hitting its highest
level this year, and France down 0.3 percent.
British shares closed up 0.45 percent, as the pound
slumped to as low as $1.2082, its weakest in 2 1/2
weeks, on comments by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that
there were limits to the central bank's ability to ignore the
effects of the currency's slide on inflation.
His comments, ahead of a policy meeting next week, stifled
expectations for more monetary stimulus in Europe.
On Wednesday, sterling retreated 0.2 percent to $1.2164.
The euro, which slid to a 7 1/2-month low of $1.0851 on
Tuesday, recovered to end the session flat, and was trading
little changed at $1.0887 on Wednesday.
With investors looking ahead to U.S. third-quarter gross
domestic product data on Friday, the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of six global peers,
gained 0.1 percent to 98.775.
It hit its highest level since Feb. 1 on Tuesday as traders
saw a better than 78 percent chance of an interest rise hike by
the Federal Reserve in December, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool.
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 104.35 yen after
touching the highest level in almost three months on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar jumped 0.6 percent to
$0.7689, its biggest increase in a week, after consumer prices
rebounded by more than forecast in the third quarter, boosting
bets the central bank will hold policy steady into next year.
The stronger dollar and a report that showed U.S.
inventories grew nearly three times as much as forecast weighed
on oil prices.
U.S. crude fell 1.3 percent to $49.29 a barrel, and
down 3.1 percent this week.
Brent futures retreated 1.2 percent to $50.20,
bringing this week's losses to 3.1 percent.
"Basically, the glut continues and demand is not coming
back," said Phil Davis, a trader at PSW Investments in Woodland
Park, New Jersey. "I don't want to read too much into it but the
fact of the matter is it certainly doesn't support $50 oil."
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Ethan
Lou; Editing by Eric Meijer)