* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.3 pct, Nikkei up 0.7 pct
* Spreadbetters expect European stocks to open slightly
lower
* Dollar/yen hits 3-mth high as U.S. yields reach 5-mth peak
* Surge in UK, euro zone bond yields also impact Treasuries
* US GDP awaited after Thursday's upbeat data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 28 Stocks sagged on Friday as global
bond yields surged and pulled the dollar to three-month highs
versus the yen, after the latest batch of U.S. data increased
chances for a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
Upbeat U.S. data including jobless claims, manufacturing
activity and pending home sales strengthened the case for the
Fed to raise rates by the year-end and lifted Treasury yields
that had already risen in the wake of a surge in British and
euro zone yields.
The markets' focus was now turned toward third quarter U.S.
gross domestic product data due out later in the global session.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, pressured by the prospect
of easy money flows being crimped should the Fed tighten policy
soon.
South Korea's Kospi shed 0.3 percent and Australian
stocks fell 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng
lost 0.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 percent
on a weaker yen.
Spreadbetters expected European stocks to track their Asian
counterparts, forecasting a slightly lower open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
Boosted by the spike in Treasury yields, the dollar scaled a
three-month peak of 105.370 yen.
"105 (yen) was both a psychological and technical point, and
it broke ahead of U.S. GDP later today," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in
Tokyo.
"Some people did not want to be short ahead of that, also
with the Bank of Japan and Fed meetings next week, and U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data one week from today."
In a week marked by deep slides in prices of U.S. and euro
zone debt, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
climbed to a five-month high well above 1.8 percent, helped
along by the surging British Gilt and German bund yields.
A sell-off in Gilts had led the way on Thursday as strong
third quarter U.K. growth data doused expectations for monetary
easing by the Bank of England.
The 10-year Gilt yield has risen about 20
basis points this week, its highest in four months.
The German 10-year bund yield on Thursday
soared 10 basis points to 0.19 percent, its highest since late
May.
The bund yield plumbed a record low minus 0.20 percent in
July under the European Central Bank's extensive monetary
easing. But it has recently risen amid concerns that ultra-easy
policies practiced by the major central banks could have their
limits and may not be continued indefinitely.
The rise was less pronounced in the 10-year Japanese
government bond yield, but it still made a
five-week high of minus 0.050 percent.
The Bank of Japan in September made a change of tack and now
tries to control the yield curve rather than rely on adjusting
the pace of its money printing.
The euro was steady at $1.0904, holding out better
against the dollar compared to the Japanese yen thanks to the
big rise in euro zone debt yields.
The dollar index was little changed at 98.880 after
rising about 0.2 percent on Thursday. It was on track to gain
about 0.3 percent this week, having struck a nine-month peak
along the way.
In commodities, crude oil added to strong gains from
Thursday, when commitments from Gulf OPEC members to cut
production assuaged some lingering doubts about cooperation from
other producers.
Brent crude was up 0.05 percent at $50.49 a barrel
after advancing 1 percent the previous day. It was poised for a
2.5 percent loss this week, during which it hit a four-week low
earlier on caution over OPEC's output negotiations next month.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)