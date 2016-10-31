* Dollar, Mexican peso show weak tone on Clinton email
worries
* Controversy resurfaces as poll shows presidential race
tight
* Asia ex-Japan stocks to end month down; Nikkei up in
October
* European stocks set for a lower open
* Oil slips as non-OPEC producers fail to commit to supply
limits
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Oct 31 Most Asian stocks struggled
higher on Monday but investors were rattled by news that the FBI
is planning to review more emails related to Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private server, just a
week before the election.
European markets also looked set for a shaky start, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100
, France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX <.GDAXI to
all open down 0.1 percent.
Federal investigators have secured a warrant to examine
newly discovered emails, a source familiar with the matter said
on Sunday.
Clinton had opened a recent lead over her unpredictable
Republican rival Donald Trump in national polls, but it had been
narrowing even before the email controversy resurfaced. An ABC
News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed Clinton with
a statistically insignificant 1-point national lead.
The Mexican peso, which strengthens along with the chances
for a Clinton win, remained weak, while the U.S. dollar edged up
against other major currencies.
"There seems little doubt that a Trump victory would trigger
selling in stock markets from current levels," Rick Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote in a note.
"This has traders nervous as they start the week
assimilating fresh news on Hillary Clinton's email problems."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
hit a six-week low on Monday before recovering
0.3 percent. It is set to end the month down 1.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei, which touched a six-month high on
Friday, closed 0.1 percent lower on Monday, but is up 5.9
percent in October.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid to a two-month low but
revived to gain 0.2 percent, on track for a 1.35 percent loss in
October. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1
percent, paring gains this month to 3.2 percent.
On Friday, Wall Street and the dollar closed lower, after
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey sent a
letter to the U.S. Congress informing it that the agency is
again reviewing emails related to the private server Clinton
used when she was secretary of state.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as a candidate who will
largely maintain the status quo, while there is greater
uncertainty over what a victory for Trump might mean for U.S.
foreign policy, international trade deals and the domestic
economy.
Comey had decided in July that the FBI was not going to seek
prosecution of Clinton for her handling of classified materials.
DOLLAR DIPS
The dollar hit a three-week high against the Mexican peso
on Friday before closing up 0.7 percent. It retreated 0.1
percent to 18.9322 peso on Monday.
A Trump victory has been viewed as a key risk for the
Mexican currency given his promises to clamp down on immigration
and redraw trade relations with the country.
The dollar was little changed at 104.76 yen on
Monday, and remains up 3.3 percent for the month.
On Friday, it hit a three-month peak after third-quarter
U.S. economic growth beat expectations, before ending the day
down 0.4 percent on the news about the Clinton email
investigation.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six global peers, added 0.1 percent to 93.43,
shrinking Friday's 0.6 percent loss. It is set to end October
with a 3.1 percent gain.
The euro retreated 0.2 percent to $1.09655 after
jumping 0.9 percent on Friday. It is poised to end October with
a 2.5 percent loss.
Adding to the list of potential market-moving events this
week is a raft of factory activity surveys on Tuesday for many
economies; central bank policy meetings, including Japan and
Australia on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and
the Bank of England on Thursday; and U.S. October non-farm
payrolls on Friday.
Oil prices extended their slide - driven by renewed
oversupply concerns - and have surrendered most of the gains
made in the first half of October. They are set to end the month
with meagre gains.
The latest oil woes came after non-OPEC producers failed to
make any specific commitment to join the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries in limiting output to support
prices on Saturday.
U.S. crude slid 0.4 percent to $48.52 a barrel on
Monday, but looked set to edge up 0.6 percent for the month,
while global benchmark Brent also retreated 0.4 percent
to $49.50, up 0.9 percent in October.
"There was a lot of talk and nobody managed to agree on
anything. That has been pushing the market down," said Jeffrey
Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)