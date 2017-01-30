* Asia stocks, Nikkei, U.S. futures pull back
* European markets set to open lower
* Dollar slides on U.S. GDP miss, Trump travel ban
* Oil pulled lower by U.S. output increases
* Safe-havens yen, gold rally
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall
Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs
introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns
about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade
and the economy.
European markets were also poised for a sluggish start, with
financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Germany's DAX
to start the day 0.3 percent lower, Britain's FTSE 100
to open down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
fall 0.5 percent.
The U.S. president on Friday put a 120-day hold on allowing
refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from
Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya,
Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
The executive order led to huge protests in many U.S. cities
and a raft of legal challenges amid confusion over its
implementation. It has also raised worries about the potentially
destabilising impact of Trump's policies.
"Trump always stated these were policies he would
implement," said James Woods, global investment analyst at
Rivkin Securities in Sydney. "Quite a lot of it was brushed off
as 'campaign rhetoric' but he is following through.
"This renews concerns about a trade war with China that
would significantly affect both Asian and the global economy,"
Woods said.
"The biggest threat to markets at the moment is if Trump
continues down the path of protectionism without focusing on
economic policies."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.4 percent in holiday-thinned trade.
Australian shares closed down 0.9 percent, while New
Zealand ended the day 0.7 percent lower.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent for the day as
demand for the safe-haven yen weighed on exporters.
Pointing to a weaker opening on Wall Street, S&P
Nasdaq and Dow Jones futures all pulled back
around 0.2 percent.
Trump's immigration orders have created legal uncertainty
domestically and drawn criticism from abroad.
Several countries, including long-standing American allies,
criticised Trump's directive as discriminatory and divisive.
U.S. judges in at least five states blocked federal
authorities from enforcing Trump's executive order, but lawyers
representing people affected said some authorities were
unwilling on Sunday to follow the judges' rulings.
Separately, a shooting in Canada on Sunday added to wider
geopolitical concerns. Six people were killed when a gunmen
opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, in
what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist
attack on Muslims."
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.4752
percent, after falling to as low as 2.462 percent earlier and
down from Friday's close of 2.481 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of trade-weighted peers, dipped about 0.2 percent to
100.34 in Asian trade, after touching a session low of 100.17.
The dollar also weakened 0.4 percent to 114.6 yen on
Monday, pulling away from a one-week high hit Friday.
"If price action is any guide it would appear that (Trump's)
new executive order regarding immigration signed over the
weekend appears to have gone down less well with financial
markets as early weakness in the U.S. dollar and Asia stocks
suggest that markets fear some significant economic blowback,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London,
wrote in a note.
Adding to pressure on markets, data on Friday showed U.S.
economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter,
with gross domestic product rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate,
below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists and the 3.5
percent growth pace logged in the third quarter.
Earnings disappointments also weighed, led by Chevron
, whose quarterly profit missed expectations, and
Starbucks, which trimmed its full-year revenue
forecast.
But the impact across Asia may be delayed, with China, Hong
Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam shut
on Monday for the Lunar New Year holidays.
While U.S. policies and data are causing some nervousness,
investors in Asia will focus on the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting on Tuesday as well as manufacturing and services
activity surveys out of China on Wednesday.
Markets will also be watching U.S. inflation data later on
Monday, manufacturing data and the Federal Reserve meeting's
outcome on Thursday, and Friday's non-farm payrolls figure.
In commodities markets, oil started the week on a negative
note, extending declines on signs of growing output in the U.S.
that looks set to offset supply cuts by the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers.
U.S. crude retreated 0.45 percent to $52.93 a barrel,
adding to Friday's 1.1 percent slide.
Global benchmark Brent crude also dropped 0.45
percent to $55.27, after losing 1.3 percent on Friday.
Gold shone amid the pullback in risk markets, but pared
gains. Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,192.66 an ounce.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by
Devika Krishna Kumar and Megan Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill
and Sam Holmes)