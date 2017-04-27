* Shares step back from highs after U.S. tax cut plan
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 27 Asian shares eased from a near
two-year high on Thursday as a long-awaited U.S. tax cut plan
failed to inspire investors, though sentiment remained supported
by global growth prospects and receding worries about political
risks in Europe.
European shares are expected to slip, with spread-betters
looking to a fall of up to 0.5 percent in Britain's FTSE
, 0.4 percent in France's CAC and 0.3 percent in
Germany's DAX.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
were almost flat after falling 0.4 percent
earlier in the day. It hit its highest level since June 2015 on
Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent.
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed slashing tax rates for
businesses to 15 percent from the current 35 percent for public
corporations and 39.6 percent for small businesses, and on
overseas corporate profits returned to the country.
But the one-page plan, billed as the biggest tax cut in
history by the administration, offered no specifics on how it
would be paid for without increasing the deficit, which many
analysts think would be difficult to achieve.
"There was virtually no new information, just as expected.
He was essentially repeating his campaign promises," said
Tomoaki Shishido, senior fixed income strategist at Nomura
Securities.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down 0.05 percent,
failing to cling to earlier gains made on optimistic views on
corporate earnings.
Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have
risen 11.8 percent in the first quarter, the most since 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The world's share markets have been bolstered by relief over
the first round of the French presidential election and also by
signs of solid global economic growth in recent months.
Asian shares have been helped by an upturn in global trade
but the U.S. economy is a big wild card going forward because of
the uncertainty on its fiscal and trade policies, said Alex
Wolf, senior emerging market economist at Standard Life
Investments in Hong Kong.
"Chinese demand will slow but not fall off a cliff. European
demand is improving and the U.S. is quite strong but it's not
clear how much longer that has to run," Wolf said, noting the
U.S. is further along in its expansion cycle.
China's growth accelerated at the fastest pace since
mid-2015 in the January-March quarter, while South Korea on
Thursday also reported stronger than expected first-quarter
growth, fuelled by improving global demand.
In contrast, the U.S. economy appears to have slowed, with
economists expecting the advance reading of U.S. GDP on Friday
to show growth slowing to 1.2 percent in the first quarter from
2.1 percent in the preceding quarter.
Still, investors remained upbeat overall, not least because
the steady recovery in the jobs market over the past several
years has brought down the jobless rate to its lowest in almost
a decade.
"I think upcoming U.S. data, such as auto sales and a
manufacturing survey due early next week, could overshoot after
unexpected weakness last month, possibly giving momentum to
shares," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The U.S. Congress inched toward a deal to fund the
government through September but was preparing to possibly
extend a midnight Friday deadline in order to wrap up
negotiations and avoid an imminent government shutdown.
Analysts noted, however, that any breakdown in talks and a
subsequent government shutdown could raise fresh worries about
Trump's ability to push his agenda down the road.
The disappointment on the tax plan prompted falls in U.S.
bond yields and the U.S. dollar.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield slipped to
2.314 percent from two-week high of 2.350 percent touched
earlier on Wednesday.
The euro traded at $1.0903, having bounced back from
Wednesday's low of $1.0856 and near its 4-1/2-month high of
$1.09515 touched on Wednesday.
The ECB is scheduled to hold a policy meeting on Thursday,
with the focus on the potential for a scaling back of monetary
stimulus in the months ahead.
While no changes are expected, policymakers see scope for
sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary
stimulus, according to sources, another factor underpinning the
single currency.
The dollar slipped to 111.23 yen from near a
one-month high of 111.78 yen scored earlier on Wednesday.
The yen showed no reaction after the Bank of Japan kept its
policy unchanged, as expected, with traders looking for more
clues from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's news conference later in
the day (0630 GMT).
The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso recovered from
losses after Trump said he agreed not to terminate the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Earlier the two currencies were battered as the
administration was readying an executive order to withdraw from
the trade pact.
The Canadian dollar rose 0.5 percent to C$1.3555 per U.S
dollar after having hit a 14-month low of C$1.3648
touched earlier in the day.
Similarly, the Mexican peso jumped 1.0 percent to
19.000 peso to the dollar, off a six-week low of 19.299 peso per
dollar on Wednesday.
Oil prices dipped on concerns about globally bloated
markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found
support around current levels.
Brent futures dropped to $51.60 per barrel, down 22
cents, or 0.42 percent, from their last close. Brent is almost 9
percent below its April peak.
