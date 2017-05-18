* Spreadbetters expected European stocks to open lower
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.5 pct, Nikkei sheds 1.4 pct
* Dollar index struggles near 6-month lows
* Mueller pick in U.S. probe seen positive but uncertainty
remains
* Gold hits 2-week highs, crude oil dips
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 18 Asian stocks fell on Thursday and
the dollar was stuck near six-month lows against a basket of
currencies as uncertainty mounted over U.S. President Donald
Trump's future following reports that he tried to interfere with
a federal investigation.
Spreadbetters expected European stocks to follow suit,
forecasting a lower open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.5 percent.
Japan's Nikkei shed 1.4 percent, Australian shares
lost 1.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI
declined 0.4 percent. Shanghai and Hong Kong's Hang Seng
also fell.
Equities in Asia took cues from Wall Street, where the Dow
and S&P 500 both sank about 1.8 percent overnight
following reports that Trump tried to influence a federal probe.
The allegations have not only thrown doubt over the future
of the pro-growth policies that Trump promised, but they have
raised the possibility he could end up leaving the presidency.
A small but growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans
called on Wednesday for an independent probe of possible
collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia, and one even
mentioned impeachment.
The region's shares showed little reaction to news that
former FBI chief Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate
alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, although
the S&P mini futures were a shade higher while the dollar
bounced modestly against the safe-haven yen.
The greenback was up 0.4 percent at 111.200 yen after
hitting a three-week low of 110.530. It was still down a
significant 2 percent on the week.
"The appointment appears to be an attempt at tackling the
problem early. While it is a bit of good news, further
investigations are needed and it still remains to be seen what
those could reveal. As such, the markets are still faced with
uncertainty," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist
at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo.
In other political developments, trouble mounted for
Brazilian President Michel Temer, who was recorded discussing
payments to silence testimony by a potential witness in the
country's biggest-ever graft probe.
An exchange-traded fund of Brazilian equities was
down more about 8 percent in Tokyo, where it is traded.
In currencies, the euro extended its overnight surge to
touch $1.1174, its highest since November before pulling
back slightly to $1.1142.
"There are two implications from the latest developments in
Washington, first being the possibility of congressional
procedures reaching an impasse and second is the potential of
Trump being forced out," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex
strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"But judging by how steeply the dollar has fallen,
participants may have already priced in much of the negative
news regarding Trump. The dollar could even benefit with the
market thinking of post-Trump scenarios."
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was
flat at 97.604, not far from a six-month trough of 99.333
reached the previous day.
The U.S. currency was hurt as Treasury yields declined
significantly with allegations against Trump lowering economic
stimulus hopes.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at
2.239 percent after going as low as 2.209 percent overnight, its
lowest since April 21.
With Treasury yields falling, the gap between U.S. and
German government debt yields reached its narrowest in more than
six months on Wednesday, as a tumultuous week in Washington
contrasted with a sense of improved political stability in
Europe.
In commodities, oil prices dipped after settling at a
two-week high overnight. An ongoing effort by OPEC to cut
production has partially propped up oil but prices remain under
pressure from still plentiful supplies.
Brent crude slipped 0.3 percent to $52.05 a barrel.
Gold hovered near a two-week high thanks to the weaker
dollar and the risk aversion gripping the broader markets.
Spot gold hit $1,263.02 an ounce, its highest since
May 1.
