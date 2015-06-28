By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 European markets are braced for
a wave of contagion from Greece on Monday, with heavy losses for
southern European government bonds and regional stock markets
expected as investors scramble to discount a possible "Grexit"
that most had still assumed was unlikely as late as Friday
afternoon.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras late on Friday surprised
creditors by calling a snap referendum on what he said were the
unacceptable terms offered to keep the country from bankruptcy.
Greece's European partners on Saturday shut the door to
extending the existing credit lifeline beyond Tuesday night's
deadline, an extension that would have accommodated the planned
July 5 referendum. The European Central Bank on Sunday then
capped the amount of emergency financing it extends to Greek
banks at last week's levels despite reports of further heavy
deposit withdrawals over the weekend.
Without new bailout funds, Athens is due to miss a 1.6
billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the International
Monetary Fund on Tuesday. And without further increases in ECB
emergency to Greek banks, which is likely contingent on Greek
banks being deemed solvent and the Greek government being in a
bailout programme and not in default, Athens may impose capital
controls and keep its banks shut on Monday.
"If Greece has to put capital controls in place, that is
going to have a real big impact on markets and that will
generate increased volatility," said Ian Stannard, European head
of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
Conspicuous by its absence so far from this year's Greek
drama has been contagion to other "peripheral" euro nations
government bond markets as was the case during the last peak in
Greek and euro tensions in 2012. Greek yields have soared, those
of Italy, Spain and Portugal have not.
But that could well change on Monday, said analysts, unless
the ECB takes measures to contain it.
"There is a risk that peripheral government bond spreads
surge to stress levels," wrote ABN Amro analysts in a research
paper. "The ECB needs to be ready to activate its OMT (outright
monetary transactions) programme to restore calm if necessary."
Goldman Sachs said earlier this year that a Grexit could see
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond premia over Germany almost
trebling to as much as 400 basis points - a shock to all related
European financial pricing although still some 200 basis points
shy of peaks hit during the winter of 2011/12.
Last week, Goldman said the euro could drop three full cents
immediately after a Greek default but a further 7 big figures
over the following weeks as the ECB stepped up its
anti-contagion bond buying programmes of OMT and quantitative
easing.
And it's these possible anti-contagion measures that make
trading bonds and stocks at least fraught with difficulty over
the coming week - and not a simple one way bet on the shock.
What's more, the traditional safety of German government bonds
in such a crisis has been challenged due to severe liquidity
shocks in that market this year also.
Safe-havens outside the euro zone, as a result, may well get
a bigger boost. These include the Swiss franc and U.S.
Treasuries, with the financial stress creating a dilemma for the
Swiss and possibly even the U.S. central bank.
"We would put a high probability on Swiss National Bank
intervention" to sell francs for euros, wrote Citi FX strategist
Josh O'Byrne.
Even though euro stock prices have held up remarkably well
during recent weeks of twists and turns in Greece's debt drama,
European stock-market volatility has been propelled to six-month
highs and knocked some 4 percent off European stocks since April
.
"We are in uncharted territory and European equities, like
all markets, will have a difficult time processing this," said
Deutsche Bank Managing Director Nick Lawson.
"The market was not positioned for this going into the
weekend and the lack of liquidity that has impacted both
sovereign and corporate debt markets, as well as equity
recently, will exacerbate things.
CONTAGION CONCERNS
In a sign of how volatile markets are expected to be when
they re-open, FX broker FXPro said in a note on its website on
Saturday that it may limit euro trading to the closing-out of
existing positions, and may increase margin requirements on euro
pairs "in order to reduce the risk of trading euro pairs".
But the impact of the debt crisis in FX has been less clear
than in other markets. The euro last week fell sharply when it
appeared that Greece and its creditors were getting closer to a
deal, as stocks rose.
"The euro is behaving in an inverse manner to equity
markets," said Morgan Stanley's Stannard, who said the impact on
the euro would be determined by just how far risk appetite is
affected.
"But if investor sentiment turns even more negative and you
get an outright outflow from Europe, then obviously you don't
get that supportive factor and that could leave the euro
vulnerable."
Other anaylsts said the euro, which is currently worth
around $1.12, would fall either way, while safe havens,
such as the yen, Swiss franc, and even sterling, would benefit.
"We expect the euro lower on the open," said Citi strategist
O'Byrne. "When (it) becomes clearer banks are out of cash or
that the IMF won't be paid ... euro could be down more than 2
figures."
($1 = 0.8957 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mike Dolan
and Ralph Boulton)