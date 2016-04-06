* Dollar claws off 17-month low vs yen ahead of Fed minutes

* Oil jumps 2.5 percent, lifts stocks, bond yields

By Marc Jones

London, April 6 The dollar edged up from a 17-month low against the yen on Wednesday and buffeted European share prices latched on to a rebound in oil to move off their lowest level in over a month.

Asian trading had been subdued and the mood persisted in Europe as share prices struggled to build on some early momentum provided by oil's biggest rise in three weeks and takeover talk in the pharmaceuticals sector.

Attention was also turning to the release later of the minutes from last month's U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting to look for any clues on how many interest rate hikes might be expected this year, following some mixed signals from some of its officials in recent weeks.

The dollar nudged off lows in Europe having been knocked back again overnight by comments from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that countries should avoid trying to weaken currencies with "arbitrary intervention."

The yen remained in bullish form, down less than 0.1 percent against the dollar at 110.43 yen, still within striking distance of 109.92, its lowest level since October 2014.

"I think the market is trying to find an equilibrium here," said National Australia Bank FX strategist Gavin Friend.

"The dovishness of Janet Yellen has pushed rate hike pricing right out, so every time you get stronger data or stronger comments from the Fed you have this push-me, pull-me situation that buffets markets."

The dollar was making better headway against other currencies. It pushed both the euro and the pound down 0.3 percent to $1.1350 and 1.1412 respectively and was up 0.2 percent on a broader basket of currencies.

German data showing a fall in German industrial output didn't help the euro either, though the fall in the figures was smaller than economists had been expecting, a relief after February orders data dissapointed the day before.

Central Europe was also in focus too, with traders waiting to see what Poland does with its lending rates after seeing the ECB ramp up its stimulus efforts and nearby Hungary join the negative rates club last month.

In bond markets, the bounce in oil and modest lift in risk appetite halted German Bund yields' recent push towards zero.

"Bund strength looks set to run into resistance with 10-year yields approaching last year's memorable tipping point," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

CRUDE MOVES

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had ended the day barely in positive territory after falling to its lowest level since March. 16.

While global risky assets have staged a smart recovery since February's lows, led by Chinese stock markets on hopes that Beijing can successfully avert a sharp slowdown, policymakers and investors are worried the recovery may be at best bumpy and at worst, short-lived.

Alex Wolf, emerging markets economist at Standard Life Investments said it was still too early to call an economic stabilization in China because property inventories are still very high and much of the recent economic activity was driven by quasi-fiscal spending.

Wall Street futures pointed to a modest bounce later. The S&P 500 lost 1.01 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits on recent gains ahead of a quarterly reporting season that is expected to reveal sharply lower earnings.

In addition, the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February in the latest indication that economic growth in the world's largest economy weakened further in the first quarter.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield had also dropped to a five-week year low of 1.715, but like Bunds were nudged up in European trading and was last at 1.7497 percent.

Oil was the principle driver. Prices extended their rebound after Kuwait insisted major producers will agree to freeze output later this month even though key player Iran continues to baulk at the plan.

The market was also helped by data on U.S. crude supply-demand for last week from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showing a surprise fall of 4.3 million barrels in inventories in the week to April 1, versus an expected weekly increase of 3.2 million barrels.

Brent crude futures jumped 2.5 percent to $38.80 per barrel, off a one-month low of $37.27 hit on Tuesday, while U.S. crude futures rose 3.2 percent to $37.05 a barrel, the biggest rise since March 22. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)