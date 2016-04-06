* Dollar hits fresh 17-month low vs yen ahead of Fed minutes
* Energy, healthcare lift stocks in U.S., Europe
(Updates with New York market open, changes dateline, byline,
adds quote, updates details)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 6 The dollar hit a fresh
17-month low against the yen on Wednesday, while a climb in oil
prices helped global equity markets advance modestly ahead of
minutes from the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe moved slightly higher,
buoyed by gains in the energy and healthcare sectors.
The healthcare sector continued to garner attention in the
wake of the decision by Pfizer and Allergan to
scrap their $160 billion merger deal. The
healthcare sectors , were the top performing
groups in both the United States and Europe.
Investors' attention was firmly on the release later on
Wednesday of the minutes from last month's U.S. Federal Reserve
monetary policy meeting and any new clues on how many interest
rate hikes might be expected this year, following some mixed
signals from some of the Fed's officials.
"Given that Yellen's comments post-meeting have been more
dovish, I think the market will frankly ignore anything that
isn't dovish," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist
at D.A. Davidson & Co in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.19 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 17,665.51, the S&P 500 gained 11.59
points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,056.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 42.44 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,886.37.
MSCI's index of world shares, rose 0.6
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
rose 0.8 percent after suffering its biggest drop in nearly a
month on Tuesday.
Though the dollar was able to rebound somewhat against the
yen, it was still limping after comments from Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe that countries should avoid trying to weaken
currencies with "arbitrary intervention."
The dollar was down 0.25 percent against the yen at 110.03
yen after hitting 109.83, its lowest level since October
2014.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.01
percent at 94.640.
But as for much of the last year, oil was the main driver of
most of the market moves.
Crude prices extended their rebound. U.S. crude oil
inventories unexpectedly fell from record highs last week as
refineries continued to hike output and imports fell while
gauging the possibility of an output freeze by producers.
Russian sources told Reuters Russia believed $45-$50 per
barrel was an acceptable price for the oil market to re-balance
and said there were now discussions on how long to freeze
production and how to monitor it.
Brent crude futures jumped 3.9 percent to $39.34 per
barrel, off a one-month low of $37.27 hit on Tuesday, while U.S.
crude futures surged 4.5 percent to $37.51 a barrel, the
biggest rise since March 17.
In bond markets, the bounce in oil and modest lift in risk
appetite prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt
ahead of the Fed minutes with benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 8/32 in price to yield 1.7532 percent.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin)