* European shares broadly lower, LVMH, Alcoa results weigh
* Japan's Nikkei gains more than 1 pct after yen rally
stalls
* U.S. earnings expected to remain a concern for stocks
* More optimism on oil ahead of producer meeting
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 12 A downbeat first batch of
corporate results prodded European stock markets lower on
Tuesday while oil prices held above $40 ahead of a meeting of
major producers to discuss freezing output.
The mood among investors in Europe and the United States has
been subdued in the run-up to the second quarter earnings
season, and sales numbers from France-based luxury goods
producer LVMH were poor, helping push European markets 0.3
percent lower in early trade.
While analysts greeted Italy's plans for a $5 billion
resolution fund to deal with billowing bad debts, that was also
not enough to generate much optimism about European banks as
they launch another round of restructuring.
Metals company Alcoa reported lower profits.
"LVMH's numbers were not that good, and the problem with the
Italian bank fund is that it is not big enough and it risks
compromising the banks that are already in a much better shape,"
said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Geneva-based
investment and consultancy firm Prime Partners.
Asian markets had done better. Japan's Nikkei rose
more than 1 percent after a rally in the yen against the dollar
stalled on Monday following three weeks of consistent gains.
The more robust performance of oil helped commodities-linked
currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, both up
around half a percent against their U.S. equivalent.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures its strength against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 93.754. The euro was
trading back above $1.14, touching a six-month high on a batch
of sales of the dollar in early trade in London.
The yen dipped 0.2 percent to 108.16 per dollar.
"Oil prices holding above $40 a barrel overnight has got the
dollar on the back foot, more than anything else, so we have the
yen and the dollar at the bottom, and everything else at the
top," said Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes, in
London.
"I think dollar/yen will get back to 120 at some point. We
might want to sell it again there, but I think this move is way
overdone."
While concerns over tepid global growth and the inability of
policymakers in Europe and Japan to kick-start their economies
have dominated financial markets this year, some of the big
risks have eased along with a fall in the dollar over the past
month.
While relieving pressure on developing economies that have
borrowed heavily in dollars, that fall has also helped global
commodities prices to stabilise.
Expectations that oil producers will agree in Doha on Sunday
to curb output kept U.S. crude prices above $40 a barrel.
Brent popped above $43 to a four-month peak overnight.
