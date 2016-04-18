* Failure of efforts to curb supply knocks 4 pct off crude
prices
* Nikkei skids as investors assess Kumamoto quake impact
* Safe-haven yen rallies against dollar, euro
* Brazil's Rousseff loses crucial impeachment vote
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 18 A dive in oil prices sent stock
markets lower on Monday after producers meeting in Qatar failed
to agree on a plan to curb global supply, quashing the more
optimistic tone which prevailed for much of the past week.
Japan's Nikkei index led the way, tumbling more than 3
percent after a devastating earthquake in the southwest of the
country, with signs from a summit in Washington that other Group
of 20 governments oppose intervention against the strength of
the yen also playing a role.
Europe's major exchanges all fell by more than half a
percent on opening, while markets in Hong Kong
and Shanghai lost around 1 percent.
Oil prices were down 4 percent on the day, with U.S.
crude falling back below $40 for the first time in a week.
Some 18 oil-exporting nations, including OPEC members, had
gathered in Doha, the capital of Qatar, over the weekend in an
attempt to agree to stabilise output at January levels until
October 2016. The pact fell apart after Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in.
"The short-term impact on prices is clear to see this
morning, while longer term it's hard to see supply slowing much
this year," said Joe Rundle, Head of Trading at ETX Capital in
London.
"In the end it proved just too much for the Saudis to cut a
deal with Iran."
The plunge in crude oil prices took a large slice out of
commodity currencies, pushing the dollar almost 1 percent higher
against its Canadian counterpart to C$1.2926.
The yen, traditionally a target for capital in times of
global stress, hit a 3-year high against the euro. It
rose half a percent against the dollar but was still well
short of highs of 107.63 yen per dollar hit a week ago.
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck early on Saturday and was
centred in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, an important
manufacturing hub.
Shares of Sony Corp fell almost 7 percent after the
electronics giant said its image sensors plant in Kumamoto would
remain suspended. Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 4.8 percent
after suspending production at plants across Japan due to
disruptions to its supply chain.
"Many are waiting for the dust to settle as it is not yet
possible to quantify the damage in its entirety," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
One big exception to the rule was Brazil, where stock
markets are expected to react euphorically to a vote to impeach
President Dilma Rousseff that looked set to force her from
office after 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule.
Brazil's stocks and currency have been among the world's
best-performing assets in recent weeks on growing bets that
Rousseff would be removed from office, allowing her successor to
adopt more market-friendly policies.
"Brazilian assets will most likely react positively to news
of Rouseff's impeachment," analysts from retail broker
Swissquote said in a note. "But we expect the overall risk-off
sentiment to cap the potential gains."
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in MILAN, Joshua Hunt in
TOKYO)