By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 18 A dive in oil prices sent stock
markets lower on Monday after producers meeting in Qatar failed
to agree on a plan to curb global supply, quashing the more
optimistic tone that had prevailed for much of the past week.
Japan's Nikkei index led the way, tumbling more than 3
percent after a devastating earthquake in the southwest of the
country, with signs from a summit in Washington that other Group
of 20 governments oppose intervention to weaken the yen also
playing a role.
Losses in Hong Kong and Shanghai
ranged around 1 percent and oil prices were down 3 percent
, pushing U.S. crude below $40 for the first time in a
week.
Still, the falls on European markets eased as morning trade
progressed and Wall Street was set to open only a third of a
percent lower, helped by a gain for Morgan Stanley
after its profits sank but beat forecasts.
"Energy and equity markets were flashing red this morning,
as were commodity currencies like the Canadian and Australian
dollars," Societe Generale analysts wrote in a morning note.
"But the scale of the carnage has lessened since London
trading opened."
Some 18 oil-exporting nations, including OPEC members, had
gathered in Doha, the capital of Qatar, over the weekend in an
attempt to agree to stabilise output at January levels until
October 2016. The pact fell apart after Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in.
GROWTH FEARS
Concerns that falling oil prices will thwart efforts to get
prices rising across the developed world have been at the heart
of worries over growth and the broader health of the economy
since the start of this year.
The other big concerns have been Chinese growth and another
round of profit warnings and cost cuts at banks. Morgan
Stanley's profits fell by more than 50 percent, but were strong
enough compared to expectations to prod shares 2 percent higher.
"While we see some signs of market recovery, global
uncertainties continue to weigh on investor activity," Chief
Executive James Gorman said.
The yen, traditionally a target for capital in times of
global stress, hit a 3-year high against the euro in
response. It rose half a percent against the dollar but
was still well short of highs of 107.63 yen per dollar hit a
week ago.
Shares in Sony Corp, which has a plant in the
Kumamoto area at the centre of Saturday's quake, fell almost 7
percent. Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 4.8 percent after it
suspended production across Japan due to disruptions to its
supply chain.
"Many are waiting for the dust to settle as it is not yet
possible to quantify the damage in its entirety," said Martin
King, co-managing director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
One big exception to the rule was Brazil, where stock market
futures jumped 2.5 percent after a vote to impeach President
Dilma Rousseff that looked set to force her from office after 13
years of leftist Workers Party rule.
The real rose more than 1 percent.
