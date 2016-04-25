* Fed, BOJ meetings this week see caution set in
* Dollar starts week on the back foot
* Crude oil drops after logging 3rd weekly rise
* European shares fall 0.4 percent, dropping for 3rd day
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 25 World stocks, the dollar and
oil all fell modestly on Monday as investors locked in recent
gains before central bank meetings in the United States and
Japan this week.
European and Asian equities both sank as 3.2 and 1.2 percent
falls for miners and oil firms pushed the
FTSEurofirst 300 down for a third straight day and
Tokyo gave back a fifth of the 4 percent it made last
week.
Wall Street looked set for a subdued start too with
another flurry of company earnings from, among others,
Halliburton and Xerox about to hit after some disappointing
showings last week.
Signs that a three-month rally in stocks and commodities
markets was cooling, a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on
Wednesday and a Bank of Japan policy update on Thursday meant
there was little incentive for traders to be bold.
Talk has been that Japan could push deeper into negative
interest rate territory, while there is intense interest on
where the Fed currently stands on another rate hike.
"Central banks are still the name of the game," said
Nordea's chief strategist for developed markets, Jan von Gerich.
"There is a chance that the Fed could surprise with a bit of
hawkishness on Wednesday. The dollar hasn't really strengthened
and the S&P 500 is back near its all-time high, so they could
certainly test the market."
The dollar index was trading 0.3 percent lower on the
day at 94.862. Against the euro, it dipped to $1.1256, at the
weaker end of a 10-cent range it has held for a year, while the
yen rose to 111.16 after a walloping at the end of last week.
Sterling, meanwhile, had hit its highest in over a month
after a UK media blitz from President Barack Obama calling for
Britain to stay in the European Union saw bookmakers lengthen
the odds on a Brexit vote in June.
"If one of our best friends is in an organisation that
enhances their influence and enhances their power and enhances
their economy, then I want them to stay in it," Obama said.
The subdued start to the week for Europe's markets, was
further compounded by an unexpected dip in German business
morale amid simmering global growth concerns.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, which surveys around 7,000 firms, edged down to
106.6 in April compared to a forecast of a rise to 107.0. That
was still well above the survey's long-term average, but also
its fourth fall in five months.
"The mood in the German economy is good but not euphoric,"
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said, citing concerns about
weakening exports -- traditionally Germany's main growth driver
-- linked to a slowdown in the United States and China.
BOJ MEETING
The jittery mood sent investors back into government bonds,
having largely shunned them for the last couple of weeks.
Bund yields fell a fraction but remained above
0.2 percent having ended Friday with their biggest weekly rise
since last December. U.S. Treasury yields also
squeezed lower in European trade.
As well as the big central bank meetings this week, there is
a blizzard of multinational company earnings and A-list macro
data including both U.S. and euro zone Q1 GDP.
In Asia overnight, Chinese shares had continued a recent
poor run as the blue-chip CSI300 index and Shanghai
Composite Index slipped 0.5 and 0.6 percent
respectively.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent as the yen
pulled off its lows. MSCI's benchmark 23-country emerging market
index dropped roughly the same in its second
consecutive session of falls.
Japan's central bank on Thursday is likely to cut its price
forecasts and debate whether a strong yen, weak global demand
and soft consumption have hurt inflation expectations enough to
warrant another hit of stimulus.
"We've had a strong 20 days (in Japan) and now is the point
where the index will break out or move sideways in anticipation
of further catalysts," said Martin King, co-managing director at
Tyton Capital Advisors.
Among commodities, oil prices slipped after notching their
third straight week of gains following a pick-up up in market
sentiment and signs a persistent global supply glut may be
easing.
Brent fell roughly 1 percent to $44.65 a barrel,
while U.S. crude shed 1.2 percent to $43.20.
Industrial metals also sagged after Shanghai aluminium
futures hit their highest level in nearly 10 months overnight,
while gold ticked higher on its reputation as a safe port
in unsettled markets.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; editing by
John Stonestreet)