* Dollar/Yen slumps almost 3 percent as BOJ dashes stimulus
hopes
* 3.6 percent loss for Nikkei leads world stocks lower
* Bond yields head lower after Fed signals steady rate path
* Oil prices hold near 2016 high
LONDON, April 28 A lack of fresh stimulus from
the Bank of Japan sent the yen soaring and world stocks into the
red on Thursday, half a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled it too was hitting the policy pause button.
The yen surged almost 3 percent against the dollar,
the euro and sterling in a sharp reaction to the BOJ inaction,
putting it on course for its biggest jump against the greenback
since February and in five years against the two European
currencies.
Markets were also readying for one of the biggest bits of
data of the year so far, the U.S. first quarter gross domestic
product reading scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 3.6 percent, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 was down over 1.2 percent and futures
markets pointed to Wall Street losing as much as 0.8 percent
when it reopens.
The BOJ's decision to hold steady in the face of soft global
demand and a sharp rise in the yen was particularly jarring for
markets after media reports ahead of the meeting had said it
wanted to go deeper into negative interest rates.
On the key element of the speculation, applying sub-zero
rates to the BOJ's main bank lending programme, governor
Haruhiko Kuroda spelled things out clearly.
"I know such a programme is adopted by the ECB (European
Central Bank) ... At this stage, we don't have any plans to
consider this option. This wasn't discussed at today's meeting,"
he said.
For analysts, the combination of the BOJ's sit-and-wait
message and the signal from the Fed on Wednesday that is no rush
to raise rates again, fed a broader shift in sentiment that has
been gathering momentum since the start of the year.
"The market was expecting something from the BOJ and they
did not deliver so the market has basically wiped out all the
rally in dollar/yen," said Societe Generale FX strategist Alvin
Tan.
"For the last two to three years the big theme in the market
was monetary divergence. But in the last few months the legs
have really been cut off that... so currencies are all over the
place."
The New Zealand dollar also raced up in the
currency markets, rallying almost 2.5 percent after the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also wrongfooted traders by skipping
a chance to cut rates again.
GOLD SHINES
The latest Reuters poll suggests U.S. first quarter GDP
probably rose at a 0.7 percent annual rate, half the pace of the
1.4 percent of the final three months of 2015.
Back in Europe, disappointing earnings from plane maker
Airbus and Spain's second biggest bank BBVA
as well as a first quarter loss from Norway's giant sovereign
wealth fund, added to gloom on stocks markets.
But euro zone consumer confidence and German unemployment
readings came in better than expected and the head of Volkswagen
said its recent sales were a reason for optimism after its
emissions scandal.
In bond markets, the flight from the volatility elsewhere
and the growing sense that U.S. rates are staying put for a good
while longer, overcame the Japanese angst to push benchmark Bund
and Treasury yields lower.
In a statement that largely mirrored the one after its last
meeting in March, the Federal Reserve rate-setting committee
flagged an improving U.S. labour market but acknowledged that
economic growth seemed to have slowed.
"The Fed didn't mention June at all, meaning that if they
skip that, it will be September which is close to the election,
so we are talking December now," said Soeren Moerch, head of
fixed income trading at Danske Bank. "That is a very big relief
for fixed income markets."
Commodity markets, meanwhile, were having a remarkably quiet
day by recent standards.
Brent crude barely budged from 2016 highs hit on
Wednesday at $47.19 per barrel as U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) hovered at $45.30 a barrel. Oil has surged 65
percent since mid-January.
Gold reversed overnight losses to climb to $1,255 an
ounce, its highest in a week as traders took advantage of the
fall in the dollar, the shiny stuff's underlying currency.
"The longer the Fed holds off on raising rates, the better
for gold," said HSBC analyst James Steel.
