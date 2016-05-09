* Yen falls after finance minister warns could intervene
* Nikkei up on weaker yen, Shanghai stocks hit by weak trade
data
* German industrial orders boost European stocks
* Crude rallies as Canadian wildfires raise supply woes
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 9 The dollar hit a 10-day high
against the yen on Monday after Japan's finance minister said
outright that Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency
market if yen moves are volatile enough to hurt trade and the
economy.
In a mixed day for stock markets, the yen's falls helped
generate some limited gains for the Nikkei, while a strong batch
of industrial orders numbers out of Germany helped European
shares recover from their worst week since mid-February.
But Shanghai sank almost 3 percent after
worse-than-expected Chinese trade numbers. Those added to the
more general doubts about the pace of global growth and the
likelihood of rises in interest rates this year generated by
Friday's U.S. jobs data.
An almost 15 percent surge for the yen has been the big
currency story of the past six months and traders remain
sceptical over the chances of Tokyo making good on repeated
threats to counter the move in the absence of global support.
Japan is the developed world's most consistent
interventionist on markets over the past two decades as it
strives to find a way out of a cycle of low growth and low
inflation.
But previous bouts of yen selling have tended to come with
at least tacit blessing of its international partners and this
time Washington seems opposed.
"Finance Minister Aso stated strongly that sudden yen
strength or weakness is bad and that Japan has the means to
intervene," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"He also attempted to alter market expectations that US
opposition will prevent Japan from intervening. Overall, the
comments do not significantly change our view that direct
intervention to dampen yen strength remains unlikely in the
near-term."
The dollar, which hit an 18-month low against the yen last
week, was up almost half a percent in morning trade in
London at 107.60 yen. That is down from 123 yen last December.
WILD FIRE
World oil prices gained for a third straight day on worries
over problems with supplies due to devastating wildfires in
Canada.
The recovery in the value of crude this year has tended to
be a positive for stock markets, encouraging hopes that consumer
prices will also start rising again, easing the burden of debts
weighing on companies and governments and allowing more
investment.
Against that is the impact on oil companies' operations of
shutdowns caused by the fires. Dealers said that European-listed
oil majors were shielded by the impact being chiefly on Canadian
operations, with BP shares up 0.2 percent.
German industrial orders also offered some reason for
optimism, rising more than expected and by the steepest rate in
nine months, due to strong foreign demand especially from
countries outside the euro zone.
The pan-European FTSE 300 index, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC all rose by more than 1
percent.