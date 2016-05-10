* Global stock gauge paces to best day in 3 weeks

* Japan reiterates readiness to intervene on yen

* Oil up as supply disruptions offset stockpile worry

* Greek market hits 2016 high on prospect of debt relief (Updates with opening of U.S. markets)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, May 10 World stock markets rallied on Tuesday as oil prices climbed and companies reported solid earnings, while the yen again retreated against the dollar.

MSCI's broad gauge of global stocks climbed 0.9 percent, on pace for its best session in three weeks. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 0.8 percent.

The yen fell against the dollar for a second day as a key Japanese economic adviser reiterated that the country was prepared to intervene in currency markets.

But against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed, helping to steady oil and other commodities denominated in the greenback.

The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 172.68 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,878.59, the S&P 500 was gaining 18.28 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,076.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 31.65 points, or 0.67 percent, at 4,781.86.

"I'd probably say it's the currency fluctuations that are influencing the market in the short term," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Allergan shares propped up the S&P 500 after the U.S. pharmaceutical company posted strong earnings. Results from Credit Suisse and jewellery maker Pandora helped the European index.

"The market has been resilient and has offered the opportunity for the buyers of the pullback to capitalize on it and that's why we're seeing a move back into equities," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Greek shares hit their highest level in 2016 after euro zone finance ministers offered to grant Greece some debt relief, with the move causing Greek 10-year bond yields to fall below 8 percent for the first time since early December.

The yen slid 0.7 percent against the dollar as risk appetite improved for a second straight session, undermining traditional safe havens such as the Japanese currency. Repeated verbal warnings from Japan over the weekend and on Tuesday saying it was prepared to step in to weaken the currency has also held off investors.

Oil prices rose as supply disruptions of 2.5 million barrels per day in Canada and elsewhere offset concerns about growing record high U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude gained 2 percent to 444.30 a barrel, while benchmark Brent crude rose 3.2 percent to $45.03 a barrel. Oil prices have recovered some ground after touching 12-year lows earlier in 2016.

U.S. Treasuries were steady before the government was due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year notes gained 1/32 in price on Tuesday to yield 1.7578 percent, down from 1.76 percent on Monday. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Karen Brettell and Barani Krishnan in New York, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Geddie in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Nick Zieminski)