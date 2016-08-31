(Adds dropped word in headline)
* US bond yields, dollar rise
* Fed rate expectations strengthen
* Stocks capped, German banks in focus
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Aug 31 Bond yields rose on Wednesday,
with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields on course for their biggest
monthly rise in over a year as investors continued to build up
bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before
the year is out.
The growing prospects of a rate hike, perhaps next month,
lifted the dollar against many major currencies, pushing it up
to a one-month high against the Japanese yen.
The increase in market-based rates and a firm dollar kept a
lid on world stock. Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the trend,
however, its 1 percent rally driven by the yen's fall to a
one-month low.
U.S. futures pointed to a slight decline at the open on Wall
Street and Europe's main bourses hovered close to flat in
early trading.
The notable gainer was German bank Commerzbank,
whose shares rose as much as 4 percent after a German magazine
reported that the country's biggest lender Deutsche Bank
had in the past considered the idea of a merger with
Commerzbank.
Deutsche boss John Cryan, however, poured cold water on the
idea, erasing some of the gains in Commerzbank shares.
"Markets remain reluctant to price in a high probability of
a Fed rate hike as soon as 21 September, but such a stance is
too dovish in our view," BNP Paribas strategists wrote in a note
to clients on Wednesday.
This leaves open the prospect of a "significant" rise in
short-term U.S. yields if the August employment data on Friday
is strong enough to pave the way for a rate hike at the Fed's
next policy meeting, they added.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up 1 basis point
at 1.58 percent, bringing the increase over August
up to 12 basis points, the most since June last year.
Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to near-term rate
hike expectations, were also up 1 basis point at 0.81 percent
. They have risen nearly 15 basis points this month,
the most since November last year.
FED OFFICIALS SPEAK
Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to show employers
added 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate
of 89 economists polled by Reuters.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in an interview on
Tuesday that the job market is nearly at full strength and the
pace of interest rate increases will depend on how well the
economy is doing.
On Wednesday Chicago Fed President Charles Evans highlighted
sluggish growth and the case for keeping rates lower for longer,
while Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said higher rates
could shield the economy from risks such as a commercial real
estate bubble.
As of Tuesday, markets were pricing in a 24 percent chance
of a U.S. rate hike next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool, and a more than 50-50 chance of higher rates by
the end of the year.
U.S. consumer confidence rose to an 11-month high in August,
with households more upbeat about the labour market, data showed
overnight.
The dollar rose a third of one percent against the yen to a
one-month high of 103.34 yen, and the euro slipped to
$1.1130.
"It's finely balanced and remarkably stable ... and yet
dollar/yen moved higher again, setting the scene for the
Japanese equities bounce overnight," Societe Generale FX
strategists said on Wednesday, adding that the dollar would have
to break above 105 for this move to look like much more than
"noise".
The FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares was up 0.1
percent at 1,358 points, Germany's DAX was down 0.1
percent and Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent
.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.35 percent and global stock index was
flat.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, markets logged losses, dragged
down by shares of Apple Inc after antitrust regulators
ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in back taxes to
the Irish government.
Crude oil futures continued to slip on Wednesday after
ending down for a second straight day on Tuesday, on worries of
oversupply and a strong dollar.
Brent crude slipped 0.8 percent to $48.00 per barrel
after shedding 1.8 percent on Tuesday, but remains on track for
a healthy 13 percent gain in August.
U.S. crude was down 0.5 percent at $46.12 after
losing 1.3 percent overnight. It is set to end the month 11
percent higher.
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,313 an ounce
after tumbling to as low as $1,308.65 on Tuesday, its lowest
since late June, pressured by the stronger dollar and growing
expectations of higher U.S. rates. It is headed for a 2.7
percent decline in August.
