* Fed minutes help revive prospects of a June rate hike
* NY Fed's Dudley says June is "live meeting"
* Dollar index hovers near 7-week high, pressures oil
* Global stock gauge falls for third straight day
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, May 19 Stocks around the world sold
off on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained, pressuring oil
prices, as increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates in the near term rippled through financial
markets.
Investors were adjusting to the minutes of the Fed April
meeting, released on Wednesday, in which the U.S. central bank
opened the door to a rate hike in June.
Speaking on Thursday, New York Fed President William Dudley
said the Fed is on track for a U.S. rate hike in June or July.
"June is definitely a live meeting depending on how the data
evolves," Dudley said.
Traders were projecting a 26-percent chance the Fed would
raise rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool, nearly
twice as high as they expected on Tuesday.
"The minutes of the FOMC meeting took the market by
surprise, and there's what I'd call a moderate adjustment going
on," said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta. "The ripple effects from a
quicker-than-expected rate hike from the Fed would be felt
across most asset classes."
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 191.51
points, or 1.09 percent, at 17,335.11, the S&P 500 was
losing 21.44 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,026.19 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 54.58 points, or 1.15 percent, at
4,684.54.
Wal-Mart's higher-than-expected quarterly profit
gave some support to U.S. stocks and the beleaguered retail
sector.
Financials, which tend to benefit in a rising rate
environment, shed 1.4 percent after posting their best day in a
month on Wednesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was off 1.1
percent. European travel and leisure stocks fell 1.4
percent after EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from
Paris to Cairo disappeared.
MSCI's gauge of global stocks dropped 1.2
percent, falling for a third straight session.
The global index is off more than 2 percent for 2016.
Concerns about the global economy persist and investors are
responding to diverging policies between the Federal Reserve and
other major central banks.
Speaking on Thursday, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said
the United States requires faster potential economic growth in
order to lift the long-run equilibrium interest rate.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies, adding to gains after hitting its highest point
since late March on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices fell as the dollar's surge drove players
from the oil market.
A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated in greenback
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. crude fell 2.7 percent to $46.91 a barrel, while
benchmark Brent dropped 2.8 percent to $47.54 a barrel.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 12/32 in
price to yield 1.8435, down from 1.883 percent late on
Wednesday.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent, sliding to a
three-week low.
