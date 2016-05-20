* Wall Street set for rise, European shares climb 1 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 20 The dollar cruised to its third
straight week of gains on Friday and stocks and commodity
markets showed signs that they too might be able to handle
another U.S. interest rate hike in the coming months.
Traders' risk appetite was gradually returning after a
jittery few days and Wall Street was expected to rise as much as
0.3 percent, albeit remaining on course for what would be its
fourth week and longest spell in the red since 2014.
The mood was brighter in Europe too as shares there
were helped by higher commodity stocks and a 5 percent jump in
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit on reports that it
plans to sell parts of its business to improve its finances.
Britain's sterling meanwhile topped the weekly
leaderboard of the major currencies as Brexit bets continued to
fade.
The dollar, a dominant global market force for weeks now,
was keeping close to two-month highs having passed both $1.12
per euro and 110 yen, buoyed by the week's sharp
jump in rate hike speculation and U.S. Treasury yields.
"The question for traders now is whether this Fed rate hike
issue is a 'risk-on' or a 'risk-off' situation," said Saxo Bank
FX strategist John Hardy.
"Our interpretation is that they want to do a June move,
especially now Brexit chances seem to have dropped right off."
The Swiss franc, the largest beneficiary among currencies of
the shakiness that has clouded the global economy since the 2008
financial crash, was set to close at its weakest since a
dramatic revaluation in January of last year.
German Bund yields were heading for their biggest weekly
rise in a month while the euro was on course for its weakest
week against the revitalised pound since October.
Currencies are likely to be a topic at the G7 finance
leaders' meeting in Japan on Friday and Saturday. The meeting
could expose differences on a range of issues from FX tinkering
to broader fiscal and interest rate policies.
One thing seems sure, the talks are likely to spend plenty
of time on the potential impact of high U.S. rates and
potentially the dollar.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, a
permanent voting member of the central bank's rate-setting
committee, said on Thursday there was a strong sense among Fed
officials that markets were underestimating their rate hike
plans.
Dudley said he was "quite pleased" investors had apparently
increased bets that a rate hike would come soon.
Markets are now pricing in a 32 percent chance of a rate
hike in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 15
percent on Tuesday. A majority now expect a rate hike at the
July meeting.
"The Fed has regained the upper hand here," strategists at
Brown Brothers Harriman said. "Moreover, the response by the
dollar and the interest rate markets suggest monetary policy
still matters."
$50 IN SIGHT FOR OIL
Continuing fears about supply outages in Canada and Nigeria
bolstered crude oil even as the prospect of a higher dollar,
prompted some investors to take profits after recent gains.
U.S. crude hovered at $48.11 a barrel, up over 4
percent for the week, while Brent crude looked to have
given up on reaching $50 again as it stumbled at $48.65, up
nearly 1.7 percent for the week and 75 percent since January.
The dollar's weight remained on gold as it headed for its
biggest weekly decline in two month.
Spot gold hovered at $1,256 in Europe after losing 2
percent over the previous two sessions and roughly 1.5 percent
for the week. Key industrial metal, copper was also on track for
a third weekly fall.
Emerging market stocks were also feeling the
pressure as they managed only a minor 0.5 percent rebound after
a fourth straight week of losses. Hungary however was hoping to
become the first emerging market in years later to see its
credit rating lifted to investment grade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended pretty much flat on the week having seen
currencies there largely bow to the dollar.
Japan's Nikkei recovered from an early stumble to
end the day up 0.5 percent and 2 percent on the week. Chinese
shares were down for a fourth week though on nagging
concerns about its economic health.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Toby Chopra)