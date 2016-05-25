* World stock markets up with oil prices
* Oil up on inventory data
* Gold falls
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 25 Oil prices rose on Wednesday
after a sharper-than-expected fall in inventories and gains in
energy shares lifted world stock markets.
Growing bets of a possible Federal Reserve rate increase as
in June or July reduced demand for U.S. government debt while
keeping the dollar near its highest level against the euro in
roughly 10 weeks.
Comments from policymakers in recent days and upbeat U.S.
economic data have raised expectations of a rate hike in June,
much sooner than previously thought.
"Investors have started to seriously contemplate the
prospect of a hike at the start of the summer," said Luke
Bartholomew, global macro investment manager at Aberdeen in
London.
Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles fell last week as imports dropped and refineries cut
output. Brent oil was up 45 cents at $49.06, while U.S.
crude was up 26 cents at $48.88.
Energy shares helped to boost global stock indexes, with
shares of Chevron up 1.1 percent at $101.28.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.64
points, or 0.87 percent, to 17,859.69, the S&P 500 had
gained 14.61 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,090.67 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 30.01 points, or 0.62 percent, to
4,891.07.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 1
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading regional stocks was up 1.5 percent.
A new debt deal for Greece seemed have headed off the risk
of another round of uncertainty over its finances and even its
future in the euro zone after a funding crisis a year ago.
The U.S. dollar rose against the yen for a second straight
day and hovered near its highest level in roughly 10 weeks
against the euro.
The euro was last down 0.04 percent against the dollar at
$1.1144.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped, with short and medium term
yields hitting 10-week highs. Two-year yield and
five-year yield reached 10-week highest at 0.938
percent and 1.424 percent, respectively.
Gold dropped to a seven-week low amid the Fed expectations.
Spot gold was last down 0.5 percent at $1,220.41 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Sam Forgione and Saqib
Ahmed in New York and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Hugh
Lawson and Nick Zieminski)