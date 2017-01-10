* European stocks open lower; FTSE hits new record high
* Dollar dips, Brexit worries push sterling to new lows
* Oil prices edge up but hold close to Monday's lows
* Gold, yen rise as investors seek safe havens
* Turkish lira tumbles to fresh record low
* Live Markets blog: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 10 Risky assets hit the skids on
Tuesday, with stocks and sterling tumbling over political
uncertainty over Britain's future ties with the European Union
and the policies of the incoming U.S. president, Donald Trump.
European stock markets opened broadly lower, with
the exception of Britain's blue-chip FTSE stock index,
which hit a fresh record high on the back of sterling's fall to
multi-week lows -- seen as beneficial to exporters.
The British currency hit a 10-week low against the dollar
and an eight-week low against the euro, under
the cosh for a second day after weekend comments by British
Prime Minister Theresa May that she was not interested in
Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership.
A revival in worries that Britain could be headed for a
"hard Brexit", in which it chooses to take full control of
immigration and give up access to the single market,
reverberated across financial markets, lifting demand for
safe-haven assets such as German government bonds
and gold, which rose to its highest level in over a
month.
EYES ON TRUMP
A near 4-percent slide in oil prices on Monday also tempered
risk appetite, while caution was also setting in ahead of a news
conference on Wednesday by Trump, his first since winning the
election.
On Monday, declines in energy and financial stocks weighed
on the S&P 500 and helped stall the Dow's pursuit of the 20,000
milestone ahead of earnings season and expected U.S. policy
changes under Trump.
"The market has high expectations for Trump's economic
policy; perhaps they are booking profits just in case he throws
in a curve-ball at tomorrow's much anticipated press
conference," said City Index research director Kathleen Brooks.
U.S. stock futures suggested Wall Street shares would
open a touch lower, while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed
down 0.8 percent as the yen strengthened.
The dollar dipped against the euro and yen, and was 0.15
percent lower against a basket of six major peers, at 101.81
, slipping further from last week's high of 103.82, its
highest level since 2002.
CHINA PLANS
"The market is increasingly nervous about Donald Trump's
press conference on Wednesday. For FX markets, what will be
particularly important will be what his plans are for the trade
policy, for the relationship with China," said Commerzbank
currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in Frankfurt.
Oil prices were a touch firmer at $55.11, a day
after suffering their biggest one-day loss in six weeks.
They fell nearly 4 percent on Monday on fears that record
Iraqi crude exports in December, increased supplies from Iran
and rising U.S. output would undermine an agreement by exporters
to curb production.
Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan advanced just 0.5 percent, while
Chinese stocks were little changed, largely shrugging
off further signs of improvement in the industrial sector. Data
showed producer inflation surged to a more-than-five-year high
in December as raw materials prices soared.
In emerging markets, a fall in the Turkish lira grabbed the
spotlight.
The lira slumped 1.5 percent to a fresh record low of 3.7780
against the dollar as investors' fears for political
and economic stability grew, while a deputy prime minister
repeated a warning that the economy was under attack.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)