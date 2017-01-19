* Dollar jumps after Fed signals steady increases
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar bounced back, Asian
and European shares slipped and government bond yields soared to
multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet
Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for
the world's largest economy.
The European Central Bank was set to meet as the euro
recovered some of the ground it lost overnight against
the greenback, but with no policy changes expected.
Further hints of disagreements among the region's monetary
guardians -- revealed in minutes of the ECB's December meeting
-- could ruffle markets, however.
European and Asian stocks broadly
dipped, with resources and oil companies hit as a rising dollar
increased the cost of dollar-denominated commodities for holders
of foreign currencies.
But there were some big individual gains as Zodiac Aerospace
surged following a takeover offer, and
Moneysupermarket.com jumped after it reported strong
results.
Wall Street was set to open a touch lower with the S&P 500
set to give up some of Wednesday's rise, which was led by
stronger financial stocks.
The U.S. currency recovered from Tuesday's decline, when it
reached its weakest level since early December after
President-elect Donald Trump expressed concern in a weekend
interview about the effects of a stronger greenback.
Yellen will speak again later on Thursday, after European
markets close, about the economic outlook and monetary policy.
"Of all the speakers we're getting, either from Davos or
from less ostentatious spots, the one I'm going to listen to
most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen," Societe
Generale's currency strategist Kit Juckes said.
"As the U.S. economy approaches full employment, as wages
rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed
dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises."
The dollar gained almost one percent from Wednesday's lows
against a basket of currencies after Yellen's comments
that she and other policymakers expected to raise rates a few
times a year until 2019.
The affects appeared to be wearing off on Thursday, though,
as investors, desperate for further details on Trump's plans to
boost growth, remained cautious before the President-elect's
inauguration on Friday.
Euro zone government bonds were still moving in the
slipstream of Yellen's speech with benchmark German bond yields
spiking to one-month highs after U.S. equivalents
rose to their highest since Jan. 9.
OIL REBOUND
Earlier in Asia, short-term funding costs in China shot to
their highest in nearly 10 years on fears that liquidity was
tightening heading into the Lunar New Year holidays at the end
of this month.
"The market is typically short of liquidity ahead of the
Lunar New Year," said Gu Weiyong, chief investment officer at
bond-focused hedge fund Ucom Investment Co, adding that a cash
injection by the central bank was insufficient.
Bucking the trend of weaker Asian shares, Japan's Nikkei
stock index ended up 0.9 percent, helped by weaker yen
.
The pound rebounded above $1.23 on Thursday after a
wild few Brexit-fuelled days that has seen both its biggest rise
in decades against the dollar and two of its heaviest slumps in
months.
U.S. crude added 0.8 percent to $51.50 per barrel,
after shedding 2.67 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude
rose 0.9 percent to $54.39 after slipping 2.79 percent.
