* Dollar gains against euro after ECB comments
* Wall Street falls, European stocks pare losses
* U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-week highs
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
(Updates to U.S. open, changes byline, previous dateline
LONDON)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The dollar rose against the
euro on Thursday after comments from the European Central Bank
chief, while U.S. Treasury yields gained on a batch of solid
U.S. economic data.
Trading in European equities and the euro was choppy after
ECB President Mario Draghi reaffirmed interest rates would stay
at current or lower levels for an extended period and that the
central bank was ready to increase or extend bond purchases if
the outlook worsens.
U.S. shares slipped as investors remained cautious ahead of
the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.
Oil futures rallied from one-week lows after the
International Energy Agency said crude markets were tightening.
The S&P 500's energy index, however, traded lower.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 20/32 in
price to yield 2.46 percent, up from 2.39 percent late on
Wednesday. Yields had hit their highest since Jan. 4 after data
showed U.S. homebuilding rebounded in December and the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week to a near 43-year low.
"This morning we had some economic news which came out
stronger than anticipated," said Gary Pollack, head of
fixed-income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management
in New York.
The data was not enough to encourage U.S. equity investors,
which have been holding fire ahead of the inauguration as they
wait to see if Trump will carry through on pro-business promises
such as tax cuts, fiscal stimulus and lighter regulation that
had sent stocks soaring after the election.
"Investors' concerns on Trump delivering his campaign
promises is probably the real 'Fear Factor'," Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a
note.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 46.11
points, or 0.23 percent, to 19,758.61, the S&P 500 had
lost 4.79 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,267.1 and the Nasdaq
Composite fell 9.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to
5,545.94.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European companies
was down 0.19 percent after falling as much as 0.4 percent
earlier in the session.
The euro clawed back losses against the dollar in
choppy trade and was last flat after falling as much as 0.4
percent. The currency had dipped after Draghi's comments.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies,
boosted by the solid U.S. data and comments a day earlier by
Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen that signaled a path of
steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
Yellen was due to speak again later on Thursday about the
economic outlook and monetary policy.
Bucking the trend of Asian shares, which
fell 0.24 percent, Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up
0.94 percent, helped by a weaker yen.
The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.2311 after a
wild few Brexit-fueled days that saw its biggest rise in decades
against the dollar and two of its heaviest slumps in months.
U.S. crude added 0.9 percent to $51.55 per barrel,
after shedding 2.67 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude
rose 0.8 percent to $54.34 after settling down 2.79 percent the
day before.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Dion Rabouin
Patrick Graham and Kit Rees in London, Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo;
Editing by Larry King and Meredith Mazzilli)