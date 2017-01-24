* Dollar steadies after dip on Mnuchin strong dollar
comments
* Trump talks protectionism, border taxes rather than
stimulus
* Japanese shares pressured as yen highest in nearly 8 weeks
* Sterling dips after UK court ruling on Brexit vote
* Oil and bulk metals boosted date, by recent dollar decline
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 24 The dollar and world stocks
tip-toed higher on Tuesday, as signs of a revival of worldwide
economic activity helped ease some of the caution triggered in
recent days by U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on
protectionism over fiscal stimulus.
Talk of trade wars rumbled in the background but was offset
as Japanese manufacturing showed the fastest expansion in almost
three years and a 5-1/2 year peak in French business activity
provided the latest proof of a nascent euro zone recovery.
European stocks made modest gains as the data helped
bolster a 2-1/2 year high in commodity stocks and as
merger talk swirling around two of Italy's big insurers fuelled
a 1 percent jump in shares in Milan.
There was also the expected confirmation that Britain's
parliament will have to approve the start of the Brexit process,
though sterling dropped on news that assent will not be
needed from pro-EU Scotland or Northern Ireland.
It was largely fine-tuning however, with both the pound
and the euro, as well as the Japanese yen
already pushed back by the dollar as its index clawed its
way back above the 100 point threshold breach on Monday.
"Most of the PMIs around the world have been quite strong so
there is no bad news here, but the protectionism above stimulus
story (from Trump) has given the dollar bulls reason for pause,"
said Saxo bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy.
"The dollar rally needs to find some support pretty soon
otherwise we are facing a potentially serious correction."
U.S. futures also pointed to another flat start for Wall
Street's S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial and Nasdaq
ahead of U.S. manufacturing data and what should be more
activity in Washington from Trump's new administration.
Sentiment had taken a knock on Monday when U.S. Treasury
Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin told senators that he would
work to combat currency manipulation but would not give a clear
answer on whether he thought China was manipulating its yuan.
In written answers to a Senate Finance Committee, Mnuchin
also reportedly said an excessively strong dollar could be
negative in the short term.
The dollar duly skidded as far as 112.52 yen in its
biggest fall since July though it was back up at 113.40 yen by
1300 GMT. It had also hopped up to $1.0745 to the euro
and almost a full cent to $1.2440 per pound.
SCEPTICISM GROWS
While Trump promised huge cuts in taxes and regulations on
Monday, he also formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal and talked of border tariffs.
"It's interesting that markets did not respond positively to
a reaffirmation of lower taxes and looser regulation,
reinforcing the impression that all the good news is discounted
for now," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.
"As week one in office gets underway, there is a growing
sense of scepticism, not helped by the tone of Friday's
inaugural address and subsequent spat with the media."
Doubts about exactly how much fiscal stimulus might be
forthcoming had helped Treasuries rally. Yields on 10-year notes
steadied at 2.42 percent in European trading, having
enjoyed the steepest single-day drop since Jan. 5 on Monday.
Two-year yields were around 1.16 percent,
narrowing the dollar's premium over the euro to 183 basis points
from a recent top of 207 basis points.
Europe's moves included the second dip in a row for Italian
yields as its highest court began deliberations on
the legality of the country's latest electoral law with the
decision likely to influence the timing of elections there.
An unambiguous ruling offering a simple solution to Italy's
electoral tangle could open the way for an early ballot by June.
A more nuanced, convoluted reading would almost certainly leave
parliament in place until the legislature ends in early 2018.
Spain and France clocked up impressive demand of almost 50
billion euros between them in new 10- and 22-year bond
sales.
The upbeat global data boosted industrial metals including
copper and iron ore, while gold was near two-month high at
$1,212 an ounce.
Oil prices edged up too as signs that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers were on track to meet output reduction goals largely
overshadowed a strong recovery in U.S. drilling.
U.S. crude futures added 45 cents to $53.19, while
Brent crude climbed 42 cents to $55.65 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)