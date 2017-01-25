* Reflationary 'Trump trades' back on
* Dollar more cautious
* Dow eyes 20,000
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high
on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar
European company earnings and expectations that U.S. President
Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending
package.
The refocus on Trump's policies aimed at reflating the U.S.
economy didn't extend as much to bond and currency markets,
where U.S. yields only inched up and the dollar fell across the
board, particularly against a resurgent British pound.
MSCI's global share index rose 0.3 percent to 434 points
, its highest since June 2015, after two of Wall
Street's main indices reached fresh peaks overnight.
U.S. futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street.
On Tuesday the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose to
fresh record highs and the Dow Jones Industrials came
within 51 points of the elusive 20,000 mark.
"It's time dust off those Dow 20k hats again, because the
Trump rally is well and truly back on," said Neil Wilson, senior
market analyst at ETX Capital.
The post-election rally has tempered in recent days as
investors focused on the White House's trade protection
pronouncements.
Europe's index of 300 leading shares rose 1 percent
and Germany's DAX rose 1.4 percent to a fresh 18-month
high, while the UK FTSE 100's rise was limited to 0.3 percent
by the strong pound.
Spanish bank Santander was among the big gainers in
Europe, its 4 percent rise in 2016 net profit giving its share
price a similar boost and leading the continent-wide rally in
bank stocks.
Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent, buoyed by data
showing the country's exports rose for the first time in 15
months in December, a positive sign for the economy even as talk
of U.S. protectionism looms over the outlook.
Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward
with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil
pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental
actions in favour of expanding energy infrastructure.
He also met chief executives of the Big Three U.S.
automakers to push for more cars to be built in the United
States.
"We are clearly seeing a pro-business administration that is
minded to action," ETX Capital's Wilson said.
DOLLAR DOWN
Global bond yields rose as Trump shifted his focus back to
growth initiatives including promising corporate tax breaks to
fuel U.S. investment, after focusing on protectionism in his
first few days in office.
The 10-year yield inched up to 2.48 percent,
recovering from its dip below 2.40 percent earlier in the week,
while the two-year yield held firm at 1.23 percent.
It was as low as 1.14 percent on Monday.
European yields rose further. Germany's 10-year Bund yield
hit a six-week high of 0.38 percent and France's
benchmark 10-year yield hit a one-year high of 0.95 percent
, with bond prices weighed down by the rally in
stocks and new debt supply.
In currencies, the dollar failed to carry on its upward
momentum from Tuesday.
Lingering concerns about growing protectionism and the
potential negative effects on global trade and growth remained
close to the surface. In this environment, the outlook for the
Federal Reserve is murky.
"So far this year the tone of U.S. economic data has been
adequate but not sufficiently strong to suggest that the Fed
need to move away from the cautiously optimistic sentiments
expressed by (chair Janet) Yellen last week," Rabobank analysts
wrote in a note.
"Since so little is currently known about the detail of
Trump's policy we would expect the (Fed) to be reluctant to act
at least until the outlook becomes clearer," they added.
The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 113.15 yen, and 0.4
percent against a basket of currencies. The euro was up
at $1.0760, shrugging off a surprised fall in German
business morale this month.
Sterling rose 0.6 percent to $1.2595, the day after
Britain's Supreme Court ruled that the government would need
approval from parliament before formally triggering the
country's departure from the European Union.
She also announced a White Paper on Brexit, a document
sought by many in Parliament that will lay out the leaving
policy.
The court decision overall was seen as clearing the way for
Prime Minister Theresa May to get on with launching Brexit
talks. Sterling has bounced 4 percent over the last week.
Oil prices reversed their overnight gains. Brent futures
dipped 0.8 percent to $54.97 per barrel, after rising
0.4 percent overnight.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)