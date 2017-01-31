* Dollar set for worst start to year since 2008
LONDON, Jan 31 The U.S. dollar headed for its
worst start to a year since 2008 on Tuesday while world stock
losses, already the biggest in six weeks, grew after widespread
protests against President Donald Trump's stringent curbs on
travel to the United States.
Investors' hopes for a fiscal boost to the world's largest
economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and
protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the
United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Thousands took to the streets of major U.S. cities to oppose
the travel ban, which also halts refugee arrivals, while marches
in Britain added to pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to
cancel a planned state visit by Trump.
A stream of U.S. policymakers and business executives have
also slammed Trump's stance.
The dollar edged down against a basket of six major
currencies, on track for a 1.9 percent fall this month -
its worst start to the year since the financial crisis.
MSCI's gauge of the world's 46 stock markets
lost a further 0.1 percent on Tuesday, adding to a 0.6 percent
fall on Monday which was its largest loss in a month and a half.
"His actions over the last few days is another reminder that
there were two sides to his campaign and Trump is just as
adamant to follow through on those measures that will likely
weigh on market sentiment in the coming months," said Craig
Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Euro zone government bond yields edged higher as
better-than-expected French and Spanish January inflation data
set the tone for a bloc-wide reading due at 1000 GMT.
Economists polled by Reuters expect an annualised 1.6
percent rise in consumer prices for the euro zone as a whole.
Preliminary economic growth data also due at 1000 GMT is
expected to come in at 1.7 percent.
European bourses clawed back some ground after big
losses on Monday after strong results from the likes of British
online supermarket Ocado.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei
dropped 1.7 percent, its biggest fall in almost three months.
On Monday, the U.S. S&P 500 Index fell 0.6 percent,
its biggest fall in a month, though it remained well above
levels seen before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Most stock markets remained up on the month, supported by
signs of accelerating momentum in the global economy and
lingering hopes of large fiscal stimulus from Trump.
MSCI's ex-Japan Asian shares index was up 5.7 percent this
month while its index of world markets was up 2.5 percent. They
were also higher than their levels before the U.S. election.
But the mood has soured in recent sessions, especially on
Monday when Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer
after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the
White House over the travel ban.
DOLLAR DOOM
Against the yen, the dollar fell a further 0.3 percent to
113.49 yen. It is down 3.1 percent so far this month,
after three straight months of sizable gains.
The Japanese currency showed no reaction after the Bank of
Japan kept policy on hold, as expected. A string of recent data
has suggested the economy is slowly regaining traction.
The euro edged up to $1.0725, consolidating after a
rebound this month from a 14-year low of $1.0340 set on Jan. 3.
In a possible sign of increased anxiety among investors, the
safe-haven Swiss franc strengthened to a seven-month high of
1.0637 franc per euro on Monday.
Elevated uncertainty about Trump's policies, including a
lack of detail so far on his plans for tax cuts and fiscal
spending, offset optimism on the U.S. economy.
Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending accelerated in
December while inflation showed some signs of picking up last
month.
The core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred
inflation measure, rose 1.7 percent on a year-on-year basis
after a similar gain in November.
"We've seen a jump in U.S. economic sentiment after Trump's
victory. But the improvement in hard economic data remains
moderate," said Haruka Kazama, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute.
"And if Trump takes more steps to limit permits for
immigrants, that would surely boost inflation as the U.S. is now
near a full employment."
The Federal Reserve, which starts its two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday, is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged
as it awaits greater clarity on Trump's economic policies.
Oil prices dipped as rising U.S. drilling activity offset
efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut output in a move to
prop up the market.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were trading at $55.14 per barrel, down 0.2 percent
from Monday's settlement price.
