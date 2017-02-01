* Dollar steadies after slump on Trump devaluation
complaints
* Fed seen on hold amid much policy uncertainty
* European shares climb as risk appetite creeps back
* Apple stock up 3 pct after bell on strong iPhone sales
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 1 The dollar steadied on Wednesday
and world stocks made their first gain in five days, having been
whipped into worry by Trump administration claims that Germany,
Japan and China had devalued their currencies.
The dollar suffered its worst January in three
decades after President Donald Trump complained that every
"other country lives on devaluation," while the U.S sat by "like
a bunch of dummies".
It recovered a modest 0.15 percent in Asian and
European trading. Bruised dollar bulls reassured themselves that
the Federal Reserve should signal later that it still plans to
raise U.S. interest rates a number of times this year.
Wall Street futures also pointed to a 0.3-0.6 percent bounce
after Apple reported a strong revival in iPhone
sales and healthy results from a slew of Europe's
bluechips had lifted its big bourses 1 percent.
That all combined to help MSCI's 46-country All World index
snap a four-day losing streak though the recent
protectionist noises from Trump's team kept markets jittery.
Trump's top trade adviser had also said on Tuesday that
Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to exploit its
trading partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and
Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time.
"The issue is at what point do investors get concerned that
the potential negative shock effects from trade, immigration and
geopolitics overwhelm the positives (of potential U.S.
stimulus)," said Bluebay asset management head of Credit
Strategy David Riley.
There was little reaction to a raft of European data.
Sterling nudged up after figures showed its fall since
June's Brexit vote had stoked the sharpest rise in factory costs
on record a day ahead of a Bank of England inflation
report.
Euro zone factories meanwhile started 2017 by ramping up
activity at the fastest rate for nearly six years.
Despite that France's government borrowing costs continued
to outpace Germany's or even Belgium's as pressure simmered
ahead of elections in April and May.
Marine Le Pen's strongly polling National Front party said
on Tuesday it would put leaving the euro at the heart of its
economic platform.
"The France (bond yield) spread to Belgium is the gauge we
use for political risk, and that has widened further after an
adviser to Le Pen fleshed out their Frexit plans," said ING
strategist Martin van Vliet, using a term similar to the Brexit
FED ON HOLD
Overnight in Asia, Japanese investors seemed relieved the
yen's rise against the dollar on Tuesday had not been
larger. They nudged the Nikkei up 0.6 percent and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.1 percent in a largely quiet session.
Chinese markets were still on holiday but surveys from the
Asian giant showed manufacturing and services activity continued
to expand in January.
Exports from tech bellwether South Korea also grew at the
fastest pace in almost five years, another sign the global
economy had been on the mend before all the talk of U.S.
protectionism darkened the air.
Investors' hopes for a fiscal boost to the world's largest
economy under Trump have been tempered by controversial and
protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the
United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The policy uncertainty only added to expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady when it
concludes a two-day meeting later Wednesday.
The recent retreat in the dollar also boosted a range of
commodities, with copper near two-month highs as a strike also
loomed the world's biggest copper mine in Chile.
Oil edged further above $55 a barrel too supported by signs
that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply
reductions. Brent crude oil for April added 55 cents to
$56.14, while U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $53.29.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Toby
Chopra)