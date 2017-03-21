* Concerns that Trump policies on hold hurt stocks
* U.S. financial shares plunge more than 2 pct
* Benchmark Treasury yields hit nearly 3-week lows
* Spot gold prices hit more than 2-week high
* Euro hits more than 6-week high vs dollar
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV
debate
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. and European shares
tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and
pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven
Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than
six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election
worries.
The U.S. S&P 500 financial sector fell more than 2
percent and was on track for its biggest daily plunge in two
months. Analysts attributed the selling to reduced confidence
that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies,
including financial deregulation, would occur soon, and to
concerns of a dovish Federal Reserve.
The Fed stuck to its outlook for two more hikes this year
last week, instead of the three expected by many market
participants.
The tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite fell more than 1.3
percent after hitting a record intraday high earlier on the back
of Apple shares, which briefly touched a record $142.80
a share. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 stock index
also fell after earlier hitting a 15-month high.
"Led by financials and industrials, the stock selloff
suggests that investors may be less confident that the Trump
administration’s pro-growth announcements will be translated
into policy implementation soon," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 1.81 points, or 0.4 percent, at 449.25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.17 points,
or 0.75 percent, to 20,748.69. The S&P 500 lost 18.33
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,355.14. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 62.08 points, or 1.05 percent, to 5,839.45.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.54
percent to 1,480.27.
The euro hit $1.0819, its highest level against the
dollar since Feb. 2. Centrist Emmanuel Macron
cemented his position as front-runner in the first televised
French presidential debate on Monday versus anti-European Union
contender Marine Le Pen.
The euro gained on relief over the debate results, since a
win by the far-right Le Pen is seen as posing a risk of euro
zone break-up.
"Any news between now and the French election next month
that suggests fading risk of a Le Pen victory would probably be
supportive of the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst
at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
U.S. crude oil prices hit a one-week low of $47.50 a barrel
as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would
extend output cuts beyond June.
Brent crude was last down 31 cents, or 0.6 percent,
at $51.31 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 50 cents, or 1.04
percent, at $47.72 per barrel.
Safe-haven spot gold and U.S. Treasuries benefited, with
gold hitting a more than two-week high of $1,243.80 an ounce and
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields touching a
nearly three-week low of 2.425 percent.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Saqib
Iqbal Ahmed, Scott DiSavino and Jennifer Ablan in New York;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)