* Euro shares rise as Riksbank boosts QE
* Caution caps moves ahead of Fed decision
* Oil rebounds following supply figures
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. and European stocks rose
on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's afternoon decision,
which investors hope will clarify the central bank's rate hike
plans.
The Fed is set to keep U.S. rates at their long-term record
lows and may struggle to convince skeptical economists that they
could still go up before the end of the year in the face of U.S.
and global economic headwinds. Futures contracts suggest a low
probability that the Fed will be raising rates before the end of
the year.
Wall Street was higher, after Apple on Tuesday posted a
strong earnings report, driven by iPhone sales. Shares of Apple
gained 2.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.94 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,680.37, the S&P 500 gained 12.47
points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,078.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.45 points, or 0.59 percent, to 5,059.59.
Attention was otherwise firmly focused on what signal the
U.S. Fed will send later when it concludes a two-day meeting.
Markets currently only see around a 30-percent chance it
will raise rates this year and economists at Barclays said they
expected only minor changes from last month, when the Fed
flagged uncertainty about inflation and the global outlook.
Sweden's Riksbank was the latest central bank to boost
stimulus through monetary policy, adding another $7.6 billion to
its asset-buying program. The move underscored just how much the
Fed would be going against the flow if it raised rates, and
stands as the first reaction to what looks set to be another
increase in stimulus from the European Central Bank in December.
"They (Riksbank) increased QE and that was in reaction to
the ECB's signal on (increasing) QE," said Manuel Oliveri an FX
Strategist at Crédit Agricole. "ECB easing is putting pressure
on others too."
European shares gained 1 percent.
U.S. treasury yields were a shade higher as bond
traders squared up ahead of the Fed. At the same time, bets on
more ECB stimulus pushed the equivalent yields on German Bunds
to a six month low.
The dollar was biding its time ahead of the Fed's statement
at 1800 GMT. The dollar basket was close to a 2-1/2-month
high at 96.61 as the ECB's easing hints kept the euro pinned at
$1.1075 and the yen barely budged at 120.44 yen to the dollar.
Oil rebounded from earlier losses after the U.S. Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed less
stockpiling of resources than some feared. Brent gained 4.6
percent to $48.97 a barrel while U.S. crude gained 5.6 percent
to $45.60 a barrel.
ECB SIGNAL
The Riksbank's move was an eye-catching one. Seeking to head
off a sharp rise in the crown, it increased its bond buying and
suggested it could keep Swedish interest rates negative for
longer than originally envisaged.
That sent Sweden's 10-year government bond yields to
two-month lows and pushed Stockholm's stock market
towards a two-month high. The crown also briefly hit a two-month
low against the euro before a rebound.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.9 percent as Shanghai stocks lost
1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and
Indonesia's dropped 1.4 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting
following the previous day's fall.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Nick Zieminski)